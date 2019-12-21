PD Editorial: The next step for solar is better batteries

Californians love solar power, and if they don’t, they’ll learn to. They don’t have a choice. The Legislature wants solar panels on every new home starting Jan. 1. Let’s hope the technology advances quickly to make this massive, mandated investment in solar energy worthwhile. A state-led funding boost for research could help.

It’s not as if the state was a slouch when it comes to alternative energy. California leads the nation in the number of rooftop solar panels installed. This month, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated the installation of solar energy systems on 1 million California homes, schools, farms and businesses. That landmark fulfilled a goal set by a 2006 initiative that he championed to passage through the Legislature.

Last year, lawmakers decided they could do even better, passing a mandate for all new homes to have solar panels starting in 2020.

Make no mistake, the trend toward clean energy benefits everyone. Humanity must reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in the face of catastrophic climate change. California is a national and global leader in that effort. We set the example that others follow.

Yet California also must recognize that there are costs and challenges associated with a rapid transition. Not least is the direct expense. The new mandate will add about $8,000 to the price of most homes. That won’t help the state’s already dire housing affordability crisis.

And that’s just the baseline expense. At the celebration with Schwarzenegger, clean energy advocates announced their next push: building 1 million solar-charged batteries. If homeowners really want to get the most out of solar power, they need to install batteries, and those aren’t cheap.

When the clouds roll in or the sun goes down, homes with solar panels still need to draw power from somewhere. They pump extra electricity into the grid during sunny periods and pull it back when needed.

That’s fine under normal circumstances, but better would be storing power on site in batteries to use when the solar panels aren’t generating enough. That’s especially important for when the grid isn’t even available. Maybe a tree branch falls on a power line, or a backhoe cuts one. Maybe it’s something worse like a prolonged, intentional outage due to wildfire risk. Whatever the reason, if a home doesn’t have batteries, those solar panels aren’t going to be very helpful for hours or days at a time.

The problem is that battery technology still has a long way to go. Batteries capable of storing power for a house are expensive — north of $20,000 in many cases even after a tax credit. That, again, inflates the cost of housing and puts truly effective alternative energy out of reach even as the state demands solar panels everywhere.

Fortunately, battery technology is improving. Look no further than all of the electric cars on the road.

But affordable and scalable battery systems for homes remains elusive. Whether that will change quickly enough to be useful for a lot of homeowners, especially in fire-prone areas, remains to be seen. If lawmakers are so certain that solar is the future, California needs to boost its investment in battery research and development. The alternative is a lot of solar panels not doing a much good at the worst possible times.

