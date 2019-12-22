Golis: A quarterback delivers an antidote to our toxic politics

I love the story of Joe Burrow, the football player who won the Heisman Trophy last week. Accepting the award as college football’s best player, the Louisiana State University quarterback took the opportunity to talk about tough times in his hometown.

Choking back tears, Burrow told a national TV audience, “Coming from southeast Ohio, it’s a very impoverished area, and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average.”

“There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot,” he said, “I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too.”

So much for spoiled, self-centered athletes who can’t be bothered with worrying about the well-being of others. Burrow is on track to make millions of dollars when he signs his first pro contract, and here he was talking about people scrambling to feed their kids.

In response to his acceptance speech, people from all over the country have donated more than $450,000 to the Athens County Food Pantry — with many of the gifts coming from Louisiana, where Burrow plays football.

At week’s end, the outpouring of generosity prompted the local school board to name his high school football stadium Joe Burrow Stadium.

Athens County is among the poorest places in Ohio with child poverty and food insecurity rates much higher than other areas of the state. “This is a man who has not forgotten where he came from,” the president of the Food Pantry said. “I think he wants to let the world know that it’s a community that with some help, these kids can go further.”

We are left to ask: In a country where people are capable of such magnificent generosity, why have we come to feel helpless when it comes to putting things right?

It’s been a tough year. I could cite chapter and verse, but I wouldn’t be telling you anything you don’t know. From homeless encampments in our hometowns to children in cages at the border to the bitter dysfunction of the national government, we are left to wonder if we are on the back side of history.

If you listen only to the loudest voices, you would come to believe that America has lost its heart and its compassion for people who are struggling.

The question becomes then: What are we going to do about it?

First, remember that every one of us will need help at some time in our lives, even if we want to pretend otherwise.

Second, we need to take the time to recognize the good deeds people already are doing every day as donors and as volunteers. Sonoma County can be proud of the tens of thousands of people who show up to support organizations that help people who have less, encourage students, protect natural resources and advance music and the arts.

I can’t list all those organizations, but if you’re reading this, chances are you have your own favorite in mind.

Christmas week would be a fine time to volunteer or to write a check, or better yet, do both. You could also tell your friends.

Anyone who has ever performed a good deed can promise that you’ll feel better for it.

We’ve learned, after all, that if we want to make a difference, the best opportunities exist close to home.

For journalists, it’s a rite of the season to write about the need to help others, but this year feels different.

There’s an urgency involved, not just because of the needs of the people being helped, but because of the needs of the people who are doing the helping.

As we celebrate Christmas and the New Year, people are desperate to believe that better times are ahead — desperate, too, to know that they can help make that happen.

At the end of “A Christmas Carol,” Charles Dickens tells us about the redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge:

“He became as good a friend, as good a master, and as good a man, as the good old city knew …

“(and) it was always said of him, that he knew how to keep Christmas well, if any man alive possessed the knowledge. May that be truly said of us, and all of us!”

Merry Christmas.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.