Close to Home: Turning back from the path to a crisis

The issue of homelessness is undoubtedly complex, but how we got here is quite simple. If you retrace the actions of government since the recession, it should come as no surprise that 2,951 people are living without stable housing in our county — 35% of whom struggle with a mental illness. That’s over 1,000 people.

At the root of the problem, multiple levels of government are not working together, and all are shifting responsibility to one another. But this is not just a city-county failing. This is a federal to state failing, and a state to local failing.

We need to ask ourselves: What happened to the Sonoma Developmental Center? What happened to the Orinda Center and Oakcrest? What happened to drug rehabilitation programs and mental health facilities?

Mental health funding is gone from what I can tell. It’s been whittled away and fragmented over the course of decades by the state and federal governments. As such, we’ve lost facilities that once provided important housing and treatment, which has resulted in rising numbers of vulnerable people living on our streets. Without this critical mental health and housing funding, local governments are left with an enormous problem they don’t have the ability to humanely address.

Taken together with inadequate state and federal funding, we now have a mandate from a court that prohibits us from taking other actions to restore balance to neighborhoods as we continue to pursue an otherwise successful, but underfunded, “housing first” approach.

Compounding the problem, Proposition 47 — an important law meant to reduce mass incarceration — had the unintended consequence of limiting our ability to jail drug offenders, which, sadly and ironically, is one of the few places left where a person without income can obtain drug treatment and mental health services. Add in the shifting of prisoners from state prisons to county jails under realignment, and jailing people isn’t an option. Nor is it an acceptable solution.

What’s the result? It’s a system where we are handed mandates with one hand, while the other quietly removes the funding needed to solve the problem.

What’s the solution?

First, the city and county, in conjunction with major funding partners, should convene publicly to create a comprehensive plan to deliver more permanent supportive housing units. These bodies should identify how much public and private money can be pooled for the common cause, then identify privately owned and government-owned properties that can be converted quickly and cheaply. Once that has been achieved, task the Leadership Council to implement and fund the plan.

Second, as part of this process, the city and county must look at their priorities, the priorities of the voters and the human rights of the people living outside.

We must accept that the shared priority among these groups is solving this problem, but we must give voters the chance to solve the problem with their government. Without public support, this government, and all future governments, are doomed to fall short of voters’ expectations.

Working together, the city and county should explore placing a funding measure on the ballot to restore mental health facilities and behavioral health services. In a perfect society, this would be the responsibility of the state and federal governments. Absent that support, we must shoulder this ourselves if we wish to see effective change.

Third, in the interim, we need to bring forth safe spaces for people to exist while we take the necessary time to implement a comprehensive plan. Such an action should meet the test for the court, which will give government the ability to move encampments as they pop up in parks and neighborhoods.

In 2017, I had the eye-opening experience of touring Dignity Village in Portland, Oregon. They took an unsanctioned encampment and added oversight and case management. The result was an inexpensive, thriving community where people were accountable, because they were given a voice in a community of their own that they didn’t want to lose. What’s more, case managers successfully moved dozens of people into permanent housing, which maintained the integrity of their housing first approach.

There are a lot of good, capable and compassionate people at the staff level at both the city and county working on this issue, as well as within nonprofit agencies throughout the community. Working with limited resources, they have achieved good results. But to take control of this problem, we will have to maintain relentless focus and be willing to commit ourselves to a collective solution that addresses the short-term needs of residents and the long-term needs of the vulnerable.

Jack Tibbetts is a member of the Santa Rosa City Council.

