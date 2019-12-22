Close to Home: Getting to know Sonoma County’s homeless

I’ve been homeless twice in my life, once through heroin addiction and the second time through circumstances beyond my control. The pain, suffering and profound sense of loss were the same in both instances. However, the help I received was profoundly different.

I now volunteer as a social justice advocate. I work exclusively with chronically homeless individuals who suffer with severe addiction and have been erroneously branded as “resistive to services.” They aren’t actually resistive to services. They are resistive to repeating bad experiences from an archaic and broken model of social services here in Sonoma County. And who wouldn’t be?

Be that as it may, two years ago when the first tragic fire struck and left so many more people homeless, I watched an outpouring of community support for the fire victims, and rightfully so. But I also saw my clients pushed to the back of the line while fire victims were given the velvet rope treatment. As if we have learned nothing about human compassion and social justice, this injustice is to a large extent occurring again with this second fire.

What makes the pre-fire homeless less deserving of help? And before you hit me with the standard, “They’re just lazy, freeloading addicts and bums,” do you really know who they are? Do you know their stories? Because until you do, you have no basis for that claim. Do you know that Sonoma County’s 2019 homeless census shows that 87% of our homeless population resided here prior to becoming homeless? And that 89% would jump at an opportunity to have permanent supportive housing?

But there are 2,000 people sleeping outside hungry, cold and tired. Some of them will die this winter.

Why is that? If you won’t say it, I will: In this town, human compassion has criteria one must meet in order to be worthy of it. We judge the homeless without any information whatsoever because we have fostered an ugly prejudice.

Here’s the irony: The homeless people who I have had the privilege of living among and those I later had the privilege of serving as an outreach worker and advocate would help you any way they could if you were to find yourself homeless. And if you’re telling yourself you’ll never be in that situation, that you’re too smart, too good, too whatever, you might want to have a conversation with one of the fire victims.

Security is just an illusion. Not one of us can reliably predict all of the variables in our lives. For the homeless, those variables are stacked against them. Perhaps this is how we learn to pray — not for things that meet our own small needs, but rather for things that bring us together as one loving community under the care and protection of one loving spirit.

Ka Lane Raposa lives in permanent supportive housing in Santa Rosa and is employed full-time.

