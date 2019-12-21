Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

December 21, 2019, 12:05AM
“The committee will, as usual, come to total disorder.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Alexander Hamilton made me do it.”

KIM MacQUARRIE, Penngrove

“At last, Nancy Pelosi’s prayers for the president answered.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“President Trump is ticked off because he didn’t get Time’s ‘Man of the Year’ cover, but I’ve got something here that’s suitable for framing.”

BOB CANNING, Petaluma

“Whew. Just in time to get it gift wrapped and off to Mar-a-Lago in time for Christmas.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“Let me put this in words the president will understand. Yes, we are mad, you have been bad, the republic is sad, and no one is glad.”

VICKI LONG, Angwin

