McManus: Joe Biden is winning the electability primary

In their search for a presidential nominee, Democrats have argued about all manner of things.

They’ve debated “Medicare for All” and a Green New Deal. They’ve weighed a wealth tax and free college tuition. They’ve clashed over campaign donations from millionaires.

But their most important dispute isn’t about ideology or policy. It’s about a more elusive quality: electability.

Who is most likely to defeat President Donald Trump in November? Many Democratic voters say that’s their top priority — not whether they agree with a candidate’s positions.

So far, the electability primary has a clear winner: former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden’s campaign hasn’t been inspiring or error-free — far from it. He’s clung to first place in national polls, with support from about 28% of Democratic voters, but he’s running behind other candidates in Iowa and New Hampshire, where the first votes will be cast.

Nevertheless, when voters are asked who they think is most electable against Trump, Biden wins. Even some voters who prefer other candidates say Biden has the best shot.

In a CNN Poll released last week, 40% of Democrats nationwide said they believe Biden has the best chance of winning a general election, well ahead of Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts with 16%. Other surveys have shown similar results.

Polls like that help explain why Biden, who launched his campaign with a soaring promise to “save the soul of America,” now focuses on a blunter, more practical message.

“We all have big progressive plans,” he said at the Democrats’ debate in Los Angeles last week. “The question is … who has the best chance, the most likely chance, of defeating Donald Trump?”

He’s hoping to persuade voters desperate to win in 2020 to back him in the primaries, whether they like his moderate positions or not.

That pitch appears to have helped stabilize Biden’s campaign after a series of gaffes and uninspiring debate performances that sent voters shopping for alternatives.

First, Sen. Kamala Harris of California rose in the polls, only to fall back to Earth and withdraw from the race. Warren also soared, only to lose altitude after unveiling a big, costly proposal for government-run health insurance.

“Warren has fallen because Democrats, especially liberal Democrats, believe she has an electability problem,” Stanford political scientists David Brady and Brett Parker reported last week.

They suggested that Warren’s proposal for a single, government-run health insurance plan cost her some support. Other surveys have found that many voters, including women, fear that female candidates are less electable than men.

Biden turned in his best debate performance of the year in Los Angeles — crisp, combative and gaffe-free. For once, he sounded like Fighting Joe Biden, not Befuddled Joe Biden.

Asked about his earlier promise that Republicans would become more moderate if he were elected -— a forecast that seemed out of sync with political reality — he offered a tougher-sounding formula.

“If anyone has reason to be angry with the Republicans and not want to cooperate, it’s me — the way they’ve attacked me, my son and my family,” he said. “But the fact is, we have to be able to get things done. And when we can’t convince them, we go out and beat them, like we did in the 2018 election.”