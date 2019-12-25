Abcarian: A California dilemma: Save the whales or eat the crabs?

In the early morning chill on Pier 45, Larry Collins and I sat in a cluttered wood-paneled trailer inside his cavernous fish receiving station. Outside, the fog was lifting over the Golden Gate Bridge to the west, and the sun was already shining on Alcatraz Island to the east.

Inside, a small TV was tuned to a news station; the talk was all about impeachment.

But Collins and I were talking about the only thing that mattered here right now, Dungeness crab.

“Two nights ago, I unloaded 45,000 pounds of crab from 14 vessels,” said Collins, 62, the founder and president of the San Francisco Community Fishing Association. “I was here for 24 hours.”

Dungeness crab has an unrivaled pull on the imaginations and taste buds of San Franciscans. For many, it is an essential part of the holiday season. Some families are so smitten with crab, Collins said, they eat it instead of turkey for Thanksgiving. “This crab here is the best crab in the world,” he said. “It’s buttery, it melts in your mouth. Absolutely fantastic.”

Traditionally, the four-month crab season opens on Nov. 15, but this year, it was delayed a month — a precious, money-losing month for the small community of crabbers that operates off the west side of Pier 45.

This was yet another blow to the fleet. Three of the last four seasons have been marred by a naturally occurring neurotoxin that can be fatal to humans. A newspaper cartoon on Collins’ wall commemorated the event; it shows a perplexed San Francisco family gathered at the Thanksgiving table trying to figure out how to crack open the turkey.

This year, the season was delayed by migrating whales.

Whales can get tangled in the slack of crabbers’ lines that rise to the surface from crab pots on the sea bed. Warmer waters bring whales closer to shore, where they risk potentially deadly entanglement.

I had always assumed Californians loved whales, and that measures to save the gigantic, federally protected creatures would be universally applauded. I was wrong.

“There are so many whales out there! When we stopped shooting them with exploding harpoon tips, the whale population started to increase,” Collins said. “The gray whales are at historical levels!”

Singling out the commercial crab fleet feels extremely unfair to Collins. After all, he said, ship strikes kill more whales than crab lines. “But we are the only ones paying for that!”

This will not endear me to the fishermen, but I, for one, am willing to have a shorter season and pay more for crab if it helps save even one whale. Three years ago, I traveled to San Ignacio Lagoon in Mexico to pet baby gray whales in the wild. It was one of the most magical experiences of my life. As my friend and traveling companion Alice Short wrote: “There are whale people — and then there’s the rest of the world.” I am a whale person.

Crabbing, as anyone who has watched “The Deadliest Catch” knows, is a perilous profession.

Last Wednesday evening, in heavy weather, a 50-foot steel boat, the Mandy Jane, went down 8 miles southwest of the Golden Gate Bridge. She was on her way to pick up crab pots. Fortunately, no lives were lost. A Coast Guard spokesman told me that all four crewman and the skipper had been picked up by one of the pilot boats that guide commercial ships under the Golden Gate Bridge into San Francisco Bay.