Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Excuse these jurors

EDITOR: So if I have this right, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is collaborating with the White House, aka the defendant, about how the Senate impeachment trial is to be conducted. Also several Republican senators, aka the jury, have stated that they will not convict regardless of the evidence. So how is our judicial system supposed to work? Seems to me some of these folks should be excused from service.

RICHARD DURR

Santa Rosa

More than ‘troubling’

EDITOR: It is “extremely troubling” that we have a housing crisis. It is “extremely troubling” that there may be slides in the Kincade burn scar. It is “extremely troubling” that our politics have us increasingly divided. It is not “extremely troubling” that a deputy sheriff choked and beat a man to death (“Sheriff calls conduct ‘extremely troubling,’ ” Saturday). That sounds like manslaughter, at the least. If anyone else in Sonoma County choked and beat a man to death, on or off camera, that person would be in jail.

How many times will this happen before the district acts to protect Sonoma County citizens? When will the sheriff actually act to protect Sonoma County citizens from his own deputies? It is extremely troubling we have to ask these questions.

SCOTT AHRENS

Petaluma

Putin’s toady

EDITOR: I have been voting in presidential elections for 50 years now. During that time, there have been numerous presidents whose policies and decisions weren’t to my liking and sometimes diametrically opposed to my values, yet I never questioned the loyalty of these men to their country.

Some recent letters to the editor have suggested that those opposed to President Donald Trump should just get over it. But for those citizens who still feel a deep seated patriotism and want to preserve our Constitution and all it stands for, this will never be an option.

Trump is obviously in the thrall of the Russians, and his actions have supported this conclusion throughout his three years in office. Our country has been bought and sold, and the GOP Congress members who could stop this treason have either succumbed to greed or are too afraid to stand up to Trump to stop this.

I can live under the administrations of legitimately elected opposition leaders, but I will do everything in my power to fight against the treasonous cancer that has infected the country thanks to those currently bolstering a president who is a toady to Vladimir Putin and uses his office for personal financial gain.

BRIDGET McCOY

Cotati

Ultimate recycling

EDITOR: Amy Freeman’s article regarding how we can show true charity by respecting those in need, and the agencies who assist them, by not donating items that are damaged, dirty, missing pieces or don’t meet a charity’s stated needs, was wonderful (“Make sure donated items aren’t burdening charities,” Dec. 15). We could take it a step further.

Many of the rejected/problematic items discussed can be used by art teachers, artists and craftspeople. Fiber arts work around rips and stains. Jewelers work wonders with single earrings and broken necklaces. Knitters make yarn by cutting up T-shirts and unraveling sweaters. Collage-, jewelry- and assemblage-artists use damaged books and games and puzzles with missing pieces and parts. Even clean, unrecyclable containers can be used to hold paint, brushes, tools, etc. Broken dolls figure into a lot of “outsider” art.