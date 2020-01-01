Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

An American oath

EDITOR: In 1991, I proudly took the oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America in a ceremony to become an American citizen. My love of America is rooted in this unique ideal: The Constitution is the guiding principle, above and beyond any individual or entity.

In 2015, I feared my Republican Party’s inclination toward populism was setting the stage for nationalism and the divisiveness it propagates. Out of a sense of moral outrage and as a personal registration of my opposition, I voted Democratic in 2016.

The Republican Party’s march toward Trumpism complete, I finally quit the party of Lincoln and registered as undeclared.

Today, I fear America, the shining city on the hill, is slipping into an unimaginable place where rule of law and truth are no longer sacrosanct, and where humility and kindness give way to rudeness and cruelty.

Citizenship requires of us to pay attention and educate ourselves in order to be effective shepherds of our fragile democracy. With the most pivotal elections of our lifetime looming, I recommend those who haven’t taken the oath to do so and reflect on what it means.

In 1991, James Carville declared: “It’s the economy, stupid.” In 2020, I respectfully disagree. It’s the Constitution, stupid. Without it, there is no republic.

KAMRAN AZMOUDEH

Santa Rosa

A mean-spirited view

EDITOR: Lisa Lauren’s letter, published the day after Christmas, no less, broke my heart (“Crime and homelessness”). She wrote of the “citizens” unable to use Joe Rodota trail because of the “criminals” housed there. It has long been a de facto crime to be poor and homeless in America.

She wants drug testing and rehabilitation services provided but not medical treatment, which doesn’t make sense.

I’ve never read such a mean, hateful letter regarding our county’s homeless and poor. Fortunately, I’ve recently discovered Acts of Kindness, which is doing its best to counteract all the hate thrown at these folks. Revolution anyone?

NINA CARSON

Sebastopol

It’s the economy

EDITOR: David L. Reitman asks, “Why does Donald Trump have a hold on the GOP?” (“Trump’s hold on GOP,” Letters, Dec. 20). Consider the 63 million men and women who voted for him in 2016, and the millions more who will add a substantial increase to that vote in 2020, because the questions has been answered: It’s the economy, stupid. Trump delivered. He will be the first impeached president who gets reelected. Mark your calendar, and enjoy the ride.

The alternative is failure of the economy along the line of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, who went home after mocking Trump at the NATO meeting to 76,000 lost jobs in one month and 6% unemployment; or France’s Emmanuel Macron, who has weekly riots and transportation gridlock; not to mention Germany’s Angela Merkel and that recession.

Yes, it’s the economy, stupid, one of the few intelligent statements made by a Democrat.

Reitman is correct that Trump isn’t a Svengali or a hypnotist. He’s just a realist and a nationalist who has produced the greatest economy in U.S. history without the help of the sour grapes losers from 2016, who have failed to derail him after multiple attempts. Try harder in 2024.