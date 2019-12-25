Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Solar and batteries

EDITOR: Your Saturday editorial was very interesting (“The next step for solar is better batteries”). I agree that solar electricity is much more effective when storage batteries are added to the installation. However, you didn’t address the question of disposal of the batteries when they will no longer accept a charge.

As you know, it is wrong to put even AA batteries in the landfill. Solar batteries will be much more dangerous. Therefore, we should plan for their disposal.

This won’t be a problem for several years. Who knows, maybe by then we will have figured out how to dispose of our exhausted plutonium.

MARY HEENEY

Santa Rosa

A waiting facility

EDITOR: Sonoma County’s most severe problems may be fire restoration and prevention and reform of the governing-class pensions and benefits. But also near the top is homelessness and what to do about the shuttered Sonoma Development Center. Here’s a solution: open the facility to the homeless. There are plenty of beds, toilets and kitchens to support perhaps up to 2,000 homeless. Voilà, two problems solved.

GREGORY B. SMITH

Sonoma

Protesting vaccines

EDITOR: On Friday, I was driving home on Highway101 and saw members of the illuminati and intelligentsia on almost all the overpasses holding up banners warning of the evils of vaccinations. I thought, By gosh, they’re right. A tiny portion of 1% of people have a severe reaction to vaccines. It isn’t worth the risk.

Let’s bring back polio wards and hundreds of children in iron lungs. Let’s bring back smallpox wiping out entire towns. And the joys of measles and chickenpox epidemics.

Do away with the influenza vaccine, too. After all, we only have 30,000 to 90,000 deaths a year now from influenza. We can push that to the hundreds of thousands every year by doing away with vaccines. And just think about how much all those deaths would reduce our carbon footprint.

Yes, it’s time to put Big Pharma in its place and stop all vaccinations to fight global warming.

JOE LOVELL

Santa Ros

A disservice to truth

EDITOR: Please consider helping educate us on the truth, or at least the most accurate information available. A reader recently wrote that Congress should quit this impeachment and get to governing. A comment might be that the House has passed more than 200 bills, and the Senate leader has allowed none to be discussed. Allowing people to parrot politicians’ talking points without pointing out their flaws is a disservice to truth.

CARL COMBS

Rio Nido

Getting beyond labels

EDITOR: I have been following the news regarding the homeless situation, and it seems to be hopeless and confusing. Perhaps if we stopped throwing all the reasons for homelessness into one basket we could come up with more defined solutions.

There are many reasons for a person being homeless, and not all have the same problem. If we can break the categories down with specific names and needs, then help can be more defined. The reasons I have learned include mental health issues, substance abuse, loss of job or housing and miscellaneous other issues. I know there have been many hardworking people out trying to identify and help. Maybe a concerted effort toward the correct assessment would help.