Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

December 28, 2019, 12:11AM

FEMA’s fair share

EDITOR: By seeking reimbursement for the post-wildfire cleanup, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is doing its duty to the taxpayers, who will otherwise pay (“FEMA seeks cut of fire deal,” Dec. 11).

The problem is there is a fixed pot of money to pay the claims. This is no problem if the pot at least equals the entire cost of the fires — the sum of the losses to the victims (including emotional distress), the losses to third parties (insurance carriers, FEMA, etc.) and a reasonable attorney fee. Then, FEMA should be able to be reimbursed without the victims being shorted. If FEMA isn’t reimbursed, and the victims pocket the money, won’t the victims be getting a windfall?

So the solution is just do the math.

But what if the pot isn’t adequate, and paying FEMA would cause the victims and third parties not to be fully reimbursed? Whose fault is that? Not the victims, for sure. Who was it that negotiated the settlement and sold it to the victims? Oh, yes, the victims’ attorneys, who will get millions from this settlement. So if the pot isn’t adequate to fully reimburse everyone, then who in fairness should step up?

HUGH HELM

Santa Rosa

Hewitt’s earthquake

EDITOR: Hugh Hewitt predicted a cataclysmic political earthquake that will “propel President Donald Trump to a bigger victory than his first” (“Democrats embark on a doomed mission,” Dec. 19). He cites Britain’s Boris Johnson’s huge win as evidence of “growing primal disgust” with elites and the media — elites being those folks tethered to facts and reason, while the media would be a free press, enshrined in our Constitution but reviled by the president as the enemy of the people.

Perhaps Britain’s destiny will be our future. After all, Britain has a queen and a segment of our nation clearly would prefer a king. Trouble is, Britain’s queen is learned, dignified and graceful, and the would-be king is not.

PETER BARMUS

The Sea Ranch

A needless death

EDITOR: Interesting to note that a use-of-force expert, a deputy from another county, tried to exonerate Sonoma County sheriff’s Deputy Charles Blount’s excessive action against a now-dead suspect because “we don’t let dangerous individuals decide the speed and method of how they are getting out of the car” (“Sheriff calls conduct ‘extremely troubling,’ ” Dec. 21). When was that made a law?

How many minutes or seconds do I have if they tell me to get my arthritic self out of my little car, trying to keep bladder control and using my hands to swing my legs?

This disabled man is gone forever; a life wasted because the officers were in a hurry? All of them? Gathering so many officers, who is minding the store?

It reminds me of playground fights — everyone rushes over, shouting “fight, fight, fight,” hoping the bully gets his this time. Well, maybe he did, but at what cost?

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

Claiming the flag

EDITOR: When I was in high school during the Vietnam War, the American flag became a symbol of the right. “Love it or leave it,” they said, branding protestors as unpatriotic. Somehow we bought it. I gave up the Stars and Stripes, lest I be mistaken as someone who supported the war.

I was reminded of this as I stood with 200-plus neighbors chanting, “No one is above the law.” A car drove by blaring “My Country Tis of Thee.” Somehow I don’t think they were showing support for our cause; it was a drive-by counter-protest, an indictment of us as the un-American ones.

They’re wrong. I have never felt more patriotic. My country, my Constitution, my rock-solid belief that America stands for integrity, compassion and the rule of law is threatened in ways we’ve never seen. I must stand up. As I heard that blaring music I thought, wouldn’t it be great if we all stopped, put our hands over our hearts and sang along? “Sweet land of liberty … of thee I sing.”

Get out your flags, Democrats, independents and Republicans who have had enough of the administration’s disdain for what really makes America great. Let’s get back to the worthy challenge of being governed by our highest ideals, not our basest instincts.

MICKI CARROLL

Petaluma

A wish for kindness

EDITOR: Peace on Earth and good will toward all men and women, beasts and birds, dogs and cats, rats and mice, the creepy crawly flying things and anything else. It’s the time of the year when we are supposed to set aside all our perceived injustices from our neighbors and politicians and wish them well. If only this feeling could prevail throughout the year, think how much better we would sleep, how much freer we could walk down the street.

Since the beginning of time, there have been prophets, philosophers, wise men and common folk preaching, “Be kind to one another.” They speak of a supreme being who wants us to live in peace with our neighbors. They call this being by a name that they conjure, from where we do not know. No matter from where, the message is the same: “Be kind to one another.” Not just on one day a year, but every day, so that there will be peace on Earth.

In the name of all those prophets of supreme beings, “Be kind to one another.”

LEE McCANN

Petaluma

