Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

FEMA’s fair share

EDITOR: By seeking reimbursement for the post-wildfire cleanup, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is doing its duty to the taxpayers, who will otherwise pay (“FEMA seeks cut of fire deal,” Dec. 11).

The problem is there is a fixed pot of money to pay the claims. This is no problem if the pot at least equals the entire cost of the fires — the sum of the losses to the victims (including emotional distress), the losses to third parties (insurance carriers, FEMA, etc.) and a reasonable attorney fee. Then, FEMA should be able to be reimbursed without the victims being shorted. If FEMA isn’t reimbursed, and the victims pocket the money, won’t the victims be getting a windfall?

So the solution is just do the math.

But what if the pot isn’t adequate, and paying FEMA would cause the victims and third parties not to be fully reimbursed? Whose fault is that? Not the victims, for sure. Who was it that negotiated the settlement and sold it to the victims? Oh, yes, the victims’ attorneys, who will get millions from this settlement. So if the pot isn’t adequate to fully reimburse everyone, then who in fairness should step up?

HUGH HELM

Santa Rosa

Hewitt’s earthquake

EDITOR: Hugh Hewitt predicted a cataclysmic political earthquake that will “propel President Donald Trump to a bigger victory than his first” (“Democrats embark on a doomed mission,” Dec. 19). He cites Britain’s Boris Johnson’s huge win as evidence of “growing primal disgust” with elites and the media — elites being those folks tethered to facts and reason, while the media would be a free press, enshrined in our Constitution but reviled by the president as the enemy of the people.

Perhaps Britain’s destiny will be our future. After all, Britain has a queen and a segment of our nation clearly would prefer a king. Trouble is, Britain’s queen is learned, dignified and graceful, and the would-be king is not.

PETER BARMUS

The Sea Ranch

A needless death

EDITOR: Interesting to note that a use-of-force expert, a deputy from another county, tried to exonerate Sonoma County sheriff’s Deputy Charles Blount’s excessive action against a now-dead suspect because “we don’t let dangerous individuals decide the speed and method of how they are getting out of the car” (“Sheriff calls conduct ‘extremely troubling,’ ” Dec. 21). When was that made a law?

How many minutes or seconds do I have if they tell me to get my arthritic self out of my little car, trying to keep bladder control and using my hands to swing my legs?

This disabled man is gone forever; a life wasted because the officers were in a hurry? All of them? Gathering so many officers, who is minding the store?

It reminds me of playground fights — everyone rushes over, shouting “fight, fight, fight,” hoping the bully gets his this time. Well, maybe he did, but at what cost?

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

Claiming the flag

EDITOR: When I was in high school during the Vietnam War, the American flag became a symbol of the right. “Love it or leave it,” they said, branding protestors as unpatriotic. Somehow we bought it. I gave up the Stars and Stripes, lest I be mistaken as someone who supported the war.