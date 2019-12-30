Skelton: California is stuck in the past on medical malpractice

California is arguably the nation’s most politically “progressive” state. That’s our reputation. Left coast and all that. But on one issue, no state is more regressive.

We’re extremely backward on allowing reasonable jury awards for victims of severe medical malpractice.

It’s looking like there’ll be a fiercely fought ballot initiative next November to bring California’s malpractice payouts into the 21st century.

More on that later. First some background:

About 45 years ago, in 1975, new Gov. Jerry Brown and the Democrat-controlled Legislature overreacted to threats of doctors retiring or fleeing the state because malpractice awards were rising and insurance premiums climbing even faster.

The medical profession and insurers sponsored legislation to cap “pain and suffering” awards at $250,000. The measure passed and Brown signed it.

Lose a leg, lose two legs, lose a spouse or child to botched medical care and it was worth a max $250,000. That’s still the law.

Never mind what you might see in a movie about a colossal award in another state. In California, after paying attorney fees and court costs, you’d be fortunate to net $100,000. And you’d probably settle for less to avoid court expenses and frustration, if you could even find an attorney to take the low-paying case.

A victim could still collect for actual economic losses, such as health care expenses and lost income. But if a child, stay-at-home mom or retiree was permanently crippled or died, they didn’t have wages to lose. So they or their survivors were basically limited to $250,000 for pain and suffering.

Moreover, the cap wasn’t indexed to rise with inflation. In 1975 dollars, $250,000 is only about $51,000. If the cap had been indexed, it would be worth $1.2 million today.

The reason it wasn’t indexed is typical cynical politics. The bill’s Democratic author offered an amendment to annually adjust the cap for inflation. But the lawyer lobby aligned with the medical cabal to oppose the indexing.

Why? The lawyers figured that making a bad bill better would improve its chances of being passed and signed. Bad figuring. It was enacted anyway.

In 1987, the cap was reaffirmed by the Legislature and tweaked to benefit attorneys, but not victims.

There had been a threat by reformers to sponsor a ballot measure repealing the law. Product liability was a big issue in the Capitol. Legislative leaders and special interests responded with a legendary “napkin deal” at Frank Fat’s, a venerable Chinese restaurant and political watering hole.

Lobbyists for trial lawyers, medical providers, insurers, business and tobacco inked a five-year peace pact on a linen napkin.

One provision allowed for indexing lawyers’ fees in malpractice suits, but not victims’ awards. The rationalization was that this would entice more attorneys to take these cases. It didn’t much.

In 1993, while out of office, Brown fessed up that he’d concluded the 1975 law was a horrible mistake. In a letter to consumer activist Ralph Nader, Brown “strongly” opposed adopting a California-style malpractice award cap for the nation.

California, Brown wrote, had “found that insurance company avarice, not utilization of the legal system by injured consumers, was responsible for excessive premiums.”

“Saddest of all,” he continued, the act “has revealed itself to have an arbitrary and cruel effect upon the victims of malpractice. It has not lowered health care costs, only enriched insurers and placed negligent or incompetent physicians outside the reach of judicial accountability.”