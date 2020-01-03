Friday’s Letters to the Editor

The rich get richer

EDITOR: President Donald Trump likes to talk about the great economy. At a rally, he said, “Everybody’s getting rich.” He should ask, What can we do for Americans who aren’t rich? Looking at data from 1980-2019, per capita GDP adjusted for inflation grew more than 70%, while median household income grew only 20%. That’s because the majority of economic growth is going to the top income groups.

The 2017 tax cut gave a huge tax cut to corporations and the wealthy. Most of the corporate tax cuts went to stock buybacks, resulting in a 40% increase in market valuations that also benefit the wealthy since 84% of stocks are owned by the wealthiest 10% of Americans.

The top 1% own nearly 20% of the wealth. Those folks say they pay the majority of income taxes. However, they don’t tell you their overall tax rate is now lower than the rest of the population.

Most seniors recently received Social Security statements showing a 1.8% increase for 2020. However, the Medicare Part B deductible increased 7.4%, so the average recipient will receive a paltry 1.1%. So everybody isn’t getting rich. Those at the top are very happy while most Americans are hoping for better days and a government that works for them.

DON RAIMONDI

Santa Rosa

Safer reactors

EDITOR: I am a dedicated proponent of solar power. Adding a battery backup system to a rooftop array will provide an additional level of convenience to deal with maintaining refrigeration and other essentials for a short-term power outage, but as your Dec. 21 editorial said, the next step for solar is better batteries. It’s an expensive alternative to a generator, which can operate on natural gas, propane or gasoline. Batteries also consume some of the power that the panels create, both in the charging process and dissipation of energy over time.

Battery technology eventually might improve to make it a better option, but now is when we need to remodel our power grid to fit the new normal.

There is a type of nuclear reactor that has a “walk away” safety factor. By design, it cannot melt down and release radiation. It can be built on a smaller scale and strategically placed to decentralize the grid. It was designed and built in the 1960s at Oak Ridge Labs to operate on thorium, an abundant element that can’t be enriched to weapons grade, and it can also run on spent uranium 235 fuel rods, so they don’t need to be stored for longer than man has walked the Earth. It’s called the molten salt reactor.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Stand against violence

EDITOR: I am so confused. Am I mad? Maybe naive? Or just plain stupid? Recently, we as a country have gone through slashing and gunshots at groups to kill someone else they didn’t like or respect. This happened at places as diverse as holiday celebrations in a home to an interracial church in a town with the interesting name of White Settlement, Texas. I am overwhelmed. But I am willing to say, Stop it! I will stand up.

KAY ASHBROOK

Santa Rosa

Undermining security