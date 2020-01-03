Subscribe

Friday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
January 3, 2020, 12:05AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The rich get richer

EDITOR: President Donald Trump likes to talk about the great economy. At a rally, he said, “Everybody’s getting rich.” He should ask, What can we do for Americans who aren’t rich? Looking at data from 1980-2019, per capita GDP adjusted for inflation grew more than 70%, while median household income grew only 20%. That’s because the majority of economic growth is going to the top income groups.

The 2017 tax cut gave a huge tax cut to corporations and the wealthy. Most of the corporate tax cuts went to stock buybacks, resulting in a 40% increase in market valuations that also benefit the wealthy since 84% of stocks are owned by the wealthiest 10% of Americans.

The top 1% own nearly 20% of the wealth. Those folks say they pay the majority of income taxes. However, they don’t tell you their overall tax rate is now lower than the rest of the population.

Most seniors recently received Social Security statements showing a 1.8% increase for 2020. However, the Medicare Part B deductible increased 7.4%, so the average recipient will receive a paltry 1.1%. So everybody isn’t getting rich. Those at the top are very happy while most Americans are hoping for better days and a government that works for them.

DON RAIMONDI

Santa Rosa

Safer reactors

EDITOR: I am a dedicated proponent of solar power. Adding a battery backup system to a rooftop array will provide an additional level of convenience to deal with maintaining refrigeration and other essentials for a short-term power outage, but as your Dec. 21 editorial said, the next step for solar is better batteries. It’s an expensive alternative to a generator, which can operate on natural gas, propane or gasoline. Batteries also consume some of the power that the panels create, both in the charging process and dissipation of energy over time.

Battery technology eventually might improve to make it a better option, but now is when we need to remodel our power grid to fit the new normal.

There is a type of nuclear reactor that has a “walk away” safety factor. By design, it cannot melt down and release radiation. It can be built on a smaller scale and strategically placed to decentralize the grid. It was designed and built in the 1960s at Oak Ridge Labs to operate on thorium, an abundant element that can’t be enriched to weapons grade, and it can also run on spent uranium 235 fuel rods, so they don’t need to be stored for longer than man has walked the Earth. It’s called the molten salt reactor.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Stand against violence

EDITOR: I am so confused. Am I mad? Maybe naive? Or just plain stupid? Recently, we as a country have gone through slashing and gunshots at groups to kill someone else they didn’t like or respect. This happened at places as diverse as holiday celebrations in a home to an interracial church in a town with the interesting name of White Settlement, Texas. I am overwhelmed. But I am willing to say, Stop it! I will stand up.

KAY ASHBROOK

Santa Rosa

Undermining security

EDITOR: Thank you for publishing the Dec. 26 article about the diplomatic fallout from impeachment. The damage being done to foreign service personnel affects our ability to deal with countries strategically important to our security. The damage ranges from the disparaging of career foreign service officers to removal of experienced people because some have been critical of the administration and testified when summoned in the impeachment hearings.

Many have been branded as “disloyal” and even “treasonous” by the president, his staff and his enablers in Congress.

These valuable foreign service officials all took an oath I took in 1968 when I became a military officer. President Donald Trump took the same oath when he took office. In part, the oath says, “I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic, that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same …”

My oath didn’t say I would uphold and defend President Lyndon Johnson. The oath taken today is the same. You swear to defend and uphold the Constitution of the United States. If we want to continue to be a nation of laws, rather than a nation ruled by edict, we need to remember the difference. This truly is a national security issue.

DWIGHT DALEY

Santa Rosa

Bloomberg’s path

EDITOR: If Michael Bloomberg, with his billions of dollars, was really serious about doing what’s good for the country, he would have sought the Republican Party’s nomination for president in the 2020 election.

LARRY BUCHANAN

Santa Rosa

Death for disobedience?

EDITOR: David Korte (“An avoidable death?” Letters, Friday) asks some very good questions about why David Ward didn’t do what the cops wanted. We will never know the answers because the cops killed him.

Korte’s last question is easy to answer. He asked, “How dangerous do we want a cop’s job to be?” A hell of a lot more dangerous than a crippled sick man. The mortal danger he presented to three or four strong cops with body armor, mace, Tasers, batons and loaded semi-automatic weapons was a bite. Like the bully on the grade school playground who was bitten by the little girl he was bullying. Poor cop.

Ward deserved a chance to answer those questions instead of being killed for disobedience to a cop. Questions: Where does it say in the Constitution that we have to get out of the car? The car door was open, and the cops could see his hands, but he wouldn’t do what they told him to do, so they killed him. Danger?

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine