Monday’s Letters to the Editor

December 30, 2019, 12:05AM

Centrist bias

EDITOR: David Leonhardt’s Christmas Eve column was the best thing I’ve seen on the editorial page this year (“What about ‘centrist bias’ in political reporting?”). I have seen the ideology of centrist bias as a sickness in our media for years now but have been unable to put it into a framework that people were willing to hear.

The fact is that historical experience and/or research show that some functions — insurance, medical care, delivery of water and electricity, mass transit, sewer service, among other things — are best accomplished by either not-for-profit organizations or by public agencies, and that overconcentration of wealth in too few hands can lead to economic collapse and/or revolution.

It also shows that some things — production of almost everything, including electricity — is best done privately for profit, and that researchers need to be independent of any and all sources of corruption, especially including the institutions I’ve mentioned.

Following the research is what real centrists do. Our ideological center is actually center-right. But read Leonhardt. As much as I hate to admit it, he says it better than I.

EDWARD MEISSE

Santa Rosa

Are there no doubts?

EDITOR: OK, I am tired of both sides. We have a president who was duly elected. Done deal, he’s in office. I, for one, want each elected official to succeed. Has he done some things well? I guess. But, guess what, he was duly impeached. Done deal. So what I don’t get is how can the talking heads and Congress, on the Republican side, continue to say no bad. On the Democratic side, no good. These aren’t stupid people, I guess. There have to be 5% to 10% with doubts. If they don’t express those doubts, even if they still follow party lines, they have failed us.

Please, smart elected folks, you are like the rest of us, one person, one vote. Get off your vocal cords and tell the truth, even if you may not return to your power-filled position.

JOHN WESTOBY

Santa Rosa

Questions about deputy

EDITOR: I want acknowledge Sheriff Mark Essick’s release of the video that provided some clarity about the deputy’s action’s in connection with David Ward’s death (“Sheriff calls conduct ‘extremely troubling,’” Dec. 21). I find the video disturbing. It clearly calls for the termination of Deputy Charles Blount, an action the sheriff has taken.

A few questions remain:

Did Blount’s actions rise to a level of concern where other deputies and Sebastopol officers on scene should have intervened?

Will the sheriff’s decision be supported by the Deputy Sheriff’s Association, and will his termination be upheld on appeal? There is an ongoing problem nationally of administrations and unions protecting deputies who have demonstrated they are unfit for service.

Could the recommendations of the county’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach regarding implementing changes in the sheriff’s use-of-force policy have saved Ward’s life and reduced the likelihood of another significant civil suit?

From 2007-2017, records show that 73 people have died in Sonoma County at the hands of law enforcement. I couldn’t find out how much these deaths have cost the taxpayers.

It is abundantly clear that this egregious case calls for support of the current effort to pass a county ordinance to strengthen the community partnership in the form of oversight.

JOHN MUTZ

Sebastopol

Wine cave Democrats

EDITOR: Wine cave owner Craig Hall said he intended to support any Democratic nominee in the general election, but he admitted it would be hard to back Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders (“Democrats sparred over a wine cave fundraiser,” pressdemocrat.com). “I hope I don’t face that question,” Hall said. “It may be difficult. But I really want to support whoever the nominee is, and I plan to, but there may be some holding my nose.”

If Hall doesn’t like the “smell” of Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, maybe he is in the wrong party, and Pete Buttigieg is Republican-lite.

And Barack Obama hasn’t distinguished himself by anointing Hillary Clinton, which brought us Donald Trump, or dissing Sanders now.

RICHARD GANZ

Healdsburg

Investigate SMART

EDITOR: It is time for the Sonoma County grand jury to investigate SMART, a publicly funded fiasco. Take your pick, massive cost overruns, lack of transparency, a board that seems afraid to confront the general manager, offering free rides, a bloated payroll, no response as to when service will extend to Healdsburg and Cloverdale, and many other issues. If this was a privately funded project it would have been mothballed long ago.

MIKE VELASQUEZ

Windsor

America’s No. 1 threat

EDITOR: There is no greater impediment to the American democratic system and the Constitution than the Trump administration’s staunchest supporter — Moscow Mitch McConnel. He has rewritten custom and convention to thwart the process of government and the will of the people. I would replace his self-proclaimed moniker — the grim reaper — with the Grinch.

In 2016, when the Obama administration reportedly proposed a bipartisan warning to the American public that Russia was attempting to interfere in the presidential election to help Trump, McConnell refused, keeping the public in the dark as Trump narrowly won the election.

Perhaps America should look to the Senate for Russian collusion.

GARY SCIFORD

Santa Rosa

