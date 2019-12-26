PD Editorial: Felons belong on juries after they’ve done their time

In 2020, courtrooms will start to look a little different in California. Felons who have served their time will be eligible to serve on juries. That’s good news, not just for the felons but also for justice.

The change is the result of a bill sponsored by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley. Felons will need to have completed their jail and parole terms before being eligible. Registered sex offenders won’t be eligible.

We’ll forgive some felons if they are less than excited at the prospect. For a lot of people with jobs, responsibilities at home and a life to live, a jury summons arouses dread. A few days are about to be handed over to the courts. Maybe you’ll get lucky, and it will only be a single day. Maybe you’ll be selected for a case. Maybe you’ll even wind up on a big case that lasts days, weeks or months.

Such is the burden of living in a democracy that abides by the rule of law. U.S. citizenship and California residence comes not just with rights such as voting but also responsibilities like jury duty. When you’re summoned, take pride that you are a full participant in society.

That’s part of why restoring jury duty to felons is so important. California for years has restored voting rights to felons after they’ve done their time. Now it will give them the responsibility, too. They will have a chance to reincorporate into society more fully, leaving behind past wrongdoings and working for a better future.

That’s the ideal, if not the reality in every case. Society can only give convicted felons a chance to turn things around. Normalizing their experience improves the odds they will capitalize on it.

This is about more than just personal reintegration into society, though. It’s also about greater equity in the justice system. The sad fact is that racial and ethnic minorities are disproportionately represented among convicted felons. If you’re a black or Hispanic male, odds are greater that you’ll have been convicted of a felony than if you’re white or female.

In 2017, according to research prepared for the Legislature, 20% of California felony defendants were black even though only 6% of the population was. The skew among Hispanics was less pronounced but still present – 43% of felony defendants compared with 40% of residents.

The disparity continues after charging. Black and Hispanic Californians are much more likely to be convicted. The felony conviction rate for blacks is 62% compared with 58% for Hispanics and 55% for whites.

Disproportionately high felony charging and conviction rates led to disproportionately low representation of blacks and Hispanics among jury pools. That, in turn, meant that jury pools tended not to accurately represent the community, and finding a jury of peers was more difficult.

The new rule will help break that cycle, restoring felons who have done their time to the jury pool. They’ll still go through the same screening as everyone else, but some will land on juries, bringing important perspective to trials that now is lost.

