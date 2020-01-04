Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Roaring or boring?

EDITOR: Now that it’s 2020, it’s time that we ask: Do we want this decade to be known as the Roaring Twenties or the Boring Twenties? The reelection of Donald Trump would likely guarantee the first choice, while the election of Joe Biden would, unfortunately, result in the second one.

DAVID TULANIAN

Las Vegas

Shunning democracy

EDITOR: John Ferrando worries that California might elect the next president; meaning the person with the most votes might win (“Electing a president,” Letters, Tuesday). Shudder the thought. Heaven forbid we might elect a president by who gets the most votes, like every other democracy. Meanwhile, a collection of sparsely populated red states stack the Senate with senators to assure that nothing good ever happens.

BRIAN NARELLE

Rohnert Park

San Francisco and sports

EDITOR: I’m finding it increasingly hypocritical to call the 49ers football team San Francisco’s, when they should now be called Santa Clara’s. But I wouldn’t be comfortable with that either. San Francisco has a fickle history of treating its sports teams poorly by loving them when they play well, then exiling them when they don’t.

San Francisco treated the Warriors that way in the past, and in this dismal season for that basketball team, I’ll bet that building them a new arena and welcoming them back is looking like a big miscalculation and “wish we hadn’t done that” kind of disappointment. At least there was no name change to make matters worse.

Now that the 49ers are riding high, I’d bet that sending them off to play in Santa Clara isn’t seen as such a great idea either.

So to minimize future embarrassments and frustrations, I suggest that the football team’s name be changed to the Golden State 49ers. And if I’m not mistaken, I remember that the San Francisco Seals hockey team once suffered a similar fate when it wasn’t doing well. The team was given a disowning name change, exiled to Oakland and then to an eventual other new existence somewhere far, far away …

WILLIAM W. SCOTT

Santa Rosa

Trump vs. science

EDITOR: It is an understatement to say that I am not a fan of Donald Trump. Almost every day I shake my head in disbelief at the depth of this president’s lack of intellectual depth, his cruelty (cages for children — really?) and his continuing self-aggrandizement. Now I hear that his own appointed scientists are resisting his rollbacks of regulation at the Environmental Protection Agency (“Panel faults EPA over rollbacks,” Wednesday). The integrity of our environment is critical to ourselves and other living things and natural processes.

This coming election is an incredibly momentous choice for all Americans.

RON HAYES

Santa Rosa

Choose Pedgrift

EDITOR: Are humble, honest, public-spirited political leaders a thing of the past? Notwithstanding plentiful evidence to the contrary, I don’t think so.

Although showboating, self-aggrandizing politicians with narrow agendas populate the news, Jim Pedgrift provides a refreshing alternative as he has, once again, stepped up as a candidate for the Santa Rosa City Council (“19 candidates, 1 council seat,” Dec. 25).

Pedgrift was born and raised in Santa Rosa. He has served the community in many ways: Santa Rosa school board member, city councilman, mayor, high school and Sonoma State University math educator and effective member of many worthwhile initiatives benefitting our city. He has never shirked a task. For decades, he has pursued his many important roles with refreshing humility, collegiality, fair-mindedness and professionalism.

As a candidate to fill the vacancy on the City Council, he has stepped up once more. He represents a wise choice for that position. If selected, he will pursue the best interests of our city with equanimity and fairness and without stridency as the council faces its many significant challenges in the near future.

TOM COOKE

Santa Rosa

Repurposing buildings

EDITOR: Sonoma County recently approved $12 million for emergency funding to address the increasing or more visually present homelessness population in Sonoma County. Is the reason we are securing the additional funding the fact that they’ve set up encampments in rural and residential areas?

I’ve got an environmentally friendly and fiscally responsible plan: utilize resources that are in place. For example, the Sonoma Developmental Center has housed up to 3,200 residents. The current estimated homeless population exceeds 3,000.

I understand that Mount Hood buildings, the developmental center and the county’s Chanate Road buildings aren’t entirely up to code, but you could have shelter residents sign a release of liability.

Does this make sense, or should we pour $12 million into new buildings and homes? People have been residing in these locations as recently as December 2018.

LAUREL ANDERSON

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.