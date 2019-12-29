Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

A $50,000 handout

EDITOR: There are two kinds of actions regarding the homeless — those that make it easier for them to get out of homelessness, and those that make it easier for them to remain homeless.

The Board of Supervisors just approved spending $50,000 to give each of the 210 homeless people on the Joe Rodota Trail taxpayer-paid shelter, which only makes them “housed” homeless instead of “unhoused” homeless (“County OK’s 2 official camps,” Tuesday). This is the wrong kind of action. They need jobs. They need education. They need mental health care. They need drug rehab. Those will get them out of homelessness.

And, of course, as soon as homeless folks around the U.S. hear of this, guess where they will be headed? To Santa Rosa to demand their “free” housing at your and my expense, with no end to the number in sight.

Seriously, aren’t there many people more deserving of a $50,000 handout? We don’t have enough money to fix potholes, we have old folks living on a pittance, but we have enough to give $50,000 apartments to homeless people? Really?

WILLIS ESCHENBACH

Occidental

Sticking up for SMART

EDITOR: There’s something lopsided in the ratio of anti- to pro-SMART train letters in this paper. I often take the train in and out of the city. I love its convenience and the friendly people I meet. I look at the clog of stopped traffic as we parallel the freeway and wonder why anyone would be against this.

Yet I read almost daily a letter trying to get the public to vote “no” on the tax extension needed to support the train. The reasons public transit is a good idea and the fact that tax dollars already support the freeways have been debated enough. That we need increased public transit is clear.

Am I the only one suspicious that these letter writers are part of an organized group? Perhaps Americans for Prosperity? Visit their site and you’ll read about the Koch- industry-backed effort to derail any public transit plan anywhere. They have an organized grassroots movement whose members are knocking on doors and writing letters. And, they’re having success.

If this is what we’re up against, those of us who support the SMART train need to do some organizing of our own.

JANYCE BODESON

Santa Rosa

Partisan politics

EDITOR: I couldn’t agree more with Michael Girard about the magnitude of the recent impeachment vote (“Decision time,” Letters, Monday). However, I’m guessing he didn’t read Doyle McManus’ Dec. 17 column before he penned his submission (“With impeachment, some things don’t change”).

Apparently conscience isn’t nearly as important as party since those Democrats who voted not to impeach did so with Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s permission (blessing?) as many faced reelection in Trump-friendly districts.

This is yet the latest example of partisan politics rearing its ugly head. Many of us, myself included, are beyond tired of politicos doing what’s best for themselves and their political interests. This is not representative government as envisioned and set forth by our forefathers.

GREG SEIFTER

Rohnert Park

Not a coup