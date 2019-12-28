Wick: Remaking liberal court may be Trump’s revenge on California

There are the big, juicy political developments, of the sort that require double-sized headlines on front pages and, eventually, their own chapters in history books.

And there are the quiet, incremental ones. But both matter.

Last week, the world watched as articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump were approved by the U.S. House of Representatives in a historic vote.

But something else also happened in the Capitol this month that could affect California, and other Western states, for decades to come.

The Senate confirmed two more Trump nominees to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a powerful federal appeals court long regarded as a liberal bastion. (The reality of that reputation has starkly waned in recent years, but more on that below.)

Judges Lawrence VanDyke and Patrick Bumatay, who are both in their 40s, will serve lifetime appointments. Their ascent to the bench means that Trump appointees now account for more than a third of the active judges on the very same court that the president has repeatedly attacked as being adversarial to his agenda.

The San Francisco-based 9th Circuit is inherently no more powerful than any of the other 12 circuit courts, but it is a whole lot bigger. It has jurisdiction over an area that spans roughly 1.4 million square miles and encompasses more than 60 million people in nine Western states and two Pacific Island territories. It’s played an outsize role in American political discourse — serving as both a boogeyman to conservatives and an icon of judicial activism to those on the left.

The 9th Circuit has been responsible for a plethora of contentious decisions over the years, including a ruling that the mention of God in the Pledge of Allegiance violated the Constitution. That ruling was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The court also wields a great deal of influence over the law of the land for those in its jurisdiction. Think of it this way: Yes, the Supreme Court is the last word. But the Supreme Court hears only about 100 to 150 of the more than 7,000 cases it is asked to review every year. So for the vast majority of disputes, the decision of the circuit court functions as final say.

Much of the 9th Circuit’s now-dominant reputation was shaped during the 1980s, in the wake of President Jimmy Carter’s remaking of it.

A 1978 expansion of the courts added 10 seats, which were Carter’s to fill — with a Congress controlled by Democrats to back his choices. The regular cycle of judicial retirements, deaths and appointments meant that Carter was responsible for 15 total appointees to the court.

In the natural order of things, four to eight years of a Republican presidency are typically followed by four to eight years of a Democratic presidency (or vice versa), and the shifting pendulum of political appointments accounts for something like rough parity in the judicial makeup.

But the Carter-era expansion of the court was “essentially an external shock to that system,” according to Jon Michaels, a professor of law at UCLA. Carter’s appointments remade a court that had previously been relatively conservative.

And Carter didn’t just choose liberal judges; he installed some of the most liberal judges to ever serve on an appellate federal court — such as Judge Stephen Reinhardt, who remained a crusading force until his death in 2018, or the late Judge Harry Pregerson, who famously played a key role in attaching a vast array of social programs to the construction of the 105 Freeway in Los Angeles.