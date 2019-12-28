The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“You were a pretty good porch pirate this year, honey.”

RUSS LOWN, Petaluma

“Maybe Chistmas should be called ‘Prime Time’ now.”

CLAYTON SMITH, Sonoma

“Look, honey, my Christmas presents are happy to see me.”

PATRICIA MELOSH, Santa Rosa

“Snow, glistening. Alexa, listening. Kids, dreaming. Packages, beaming. Is there a Kafka Claus?”

SCOTT TREDWELL, Advance, N.C.

“I guess drones are faster than sleighs.”

GEORGIA WOODS, Santa Rosa

“If no one is out shopping at the stores, why is the traffic so bad?”

NORMA SMITH DAVIS, Santa Rosa