Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

December 28, 2019, 12:07AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

“You were a pretty good porch pirate this year, honey.”

RUSS LOWN, Petaluma

“Maybe Chistmas should be called ‘Prime Time’ now.”

CLAYTON SMITH, Sonoma

“Look, honey, my Christmas presents are happy to see me.”

PATRICIA MELOSH, Santa Rosa

“Snow, glistening. Alexa, listening. Kids, dreaming. Packages, beaming. Is there a Kafka Claus?”

SCOTT TREDWELL, Advance, N.C.

“I guess drones are faster than sleighs.”

GEORGIA WOODS, Santa Rosa

“If no one is out shopping at the stores, why is the traffic so bad?”

NORMA SMITH DAVIS, Santa Rosa

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine