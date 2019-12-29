PD Editorial: State’s presidential primaries should be open for all voters

Voters who opt out of partisan politics by not registering with a political party get no respect in California’s presidential primaries. That needs to change.

For most primary elections, California has a top-two system that everyone can participate in. Presidential primaries are different, though. Each party still holds its own primary and decides who can participate. That makes some sense.

It’s in deciding who can participate that things become problematic. The Democratic, Libertarian and American Independent parties allow voters registered with no party preference to participate as so-called “crossover voters” — if they request a ballot in advance. The Republican, Green and Peace and Freedom parties do not.

Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee, barring his removal from office by the Senate, and given the partisan dynamics of American elections, the Green and Peace and Freedom nominees at best will be spoilers. But in four years, there will almost certainly be a contested Republican primary, and it ought to be accessible to unaligned voters.

The parties are private organizations and therefore may select their nominee however they see fit. But they’ve chosen to use a taxpayer-funded election, and that’s the rub. Unaligned voters have to help pay for an election in which they cannot participate. If Republicans want to have a private club event, they should do it on their own dime. If the GOP wants the public to subsidize its selection, it should allow crossover voters.

By allowing crossover voters, a party demonstrates that it is interested in what those Californians want in a nominee, potentially broadening its base. It also has a better chance of awarding delegates to a nominee with wider appeal. More California voters (and Sonoma County voters) are registered no party preference than Republican.

Lest anyone think this is about partisan shaming, though, no one should cheer Democrats too much on this issue. California Democrats welcome crossover voters, but that’s not true in most other states. In Oregon, for example, Democrats recently decided to exclude anyone not registered with the party in 2020.

Voters who want to participate in California’s Democratic primary have precious little time left to get a ballot. The Sonoma County voter registrar sent about 53,000 postcards to voters with no party preference who vote by mail telling them to return it if they want a Democratic or other crossover ballot. The deadline is Tuesday, though an official with the registrar’s office said that voters can still request a crossover ballot early in 2020.

A couple of weeks over the holidays to deal with a random postcard is hardly the best way to maximize voter participation. Election officials should consider better timing for 2024.

Respect — or lack thereof — for no party preference voters, aside, there’s one way county residents can help make the election a success all around. The county registrar is recruiting paid poll workers to help run the March 3 presidential primary election. The pay isn’t great, but the civic engagement is off the charts. If you happen to be free that day, consider signing up. Contact the registrar of voters office at rov-polls@sonoma-county.org to learn more.