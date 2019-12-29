Golis: Ready or not, our annual news junkies quiz

Happy New Year, everyone, and welcome to the annual Press Democrat Quiz for News Junkies.

You should know the rules by now.

No alternative facts.

No tweeting, election meddling, wine caves or consorting with Ukrainian oligarchs.

With your eyes on your own paper, you may now begin:

1. The label on the blue and white can reads “Mandatory Blackout.” What’s inside?

2. Frustration and controversy followed after 200 homeless people settled on the Joe Rodota Trail in west Santa Rosa. Who was Joe Rodota?

3. Who is Robert O’Brien?

4. True or false, Santa Rosa City Councilwoman Julie Combs resigned because she was moving to Colombia.

5. Why was it called the Kincade fire?

6. In 2019, what Sonoma County cities grudgingly agreed to enact district elections instead of electing council members at-large?

7. Within 5,000 people, tell us how many Sonoma County residents were told to evacuate during the Kincade fire.

8. True or false, during the October blackouts and on the second anniversary of the 2017 fires, PG&E executives hosted a retreat at a posh Alexander Valley winery.

9. The Santa Rosa City Council resolved to build 3,400 homes in the downtown between 2007 and 2027. How many have been built to date?

A. 375.

B. 775.

C. 1,150.

D. 1,775.

10. The Petaluma City Council debated the artistic merits of this:

A. Butterflies sculpted of stainless steel.

B. Bathtubs.

C. Columns of pink and white marble.

D. A chicken, 20 feet high.

11. Why were performances scheduled for the Luther Burbank Auditorium at Santa Rosa Junior College moved to other venues?

12. In 2019, what was banned in Windsor and Santa Rosa? And Berkeley, too?

A. The Republican Party.

B. Homeless encampments.

C. Natural gas appliances.

D. Chain stores.

E. Cannabis.

13. An association of state parks rangers sued to block this activity at Sonoma Valley’s Jack London State Historic Park.

A. Book sales.

B. Musical performances.

C. Campfires.

D. Wine tasting.

E. Romantic trysts.

14. Name Santa Rosa’s new police chief.

15. Within 10,000 people, tell us about how many Sonoma County residents are over 65 years old.

16. True or false, the Sonoma County Economic Development Board estimated county businesses lost $20 million to $30 million when PG&E staged its first intentional power outage.

17. Sonoma State University student Jesus Gonzalez wasn’t over the moon, but he was excited. Why?

18. Who is the new manager of the San Francisco Giants? And how many years did his predecessor, Bruce Bochy, manage the club? Extra points if you can name Bochy’s new job.

19. For four months, officials of Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit refused to disclose this:

A. Names of board members who missed consecutive meetings.

B. The name of the company that sells bathroom supplies to the agency.

C. Ridership statistics.

D. Plans to extend the rail line to Lake Tahoe.