Golis: Ready or not, our annual news junkies quiz

PETE GOLIS
PETE GOLIS IS A COLUMNIST FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT.
December 29, 2019, 12:09AM

Happy New Year, everyone, and welcome to the annual Press Democrat Quiz for News Junkies.

You should know the rules by now.

No alternative facts.

No tweeting, election meddling, wine caves or consorting with Ukrainian oligarchs.

With your eyes on your own paper, you may now begin:

1. The label on the blue and white can reads “Mandatory Blackout.” What’s inside?

2. Frustration and controversy followed after 200 homeless people settled on the Joe Rodota Trail in west Santa Rosa. Who was Joe Rodota?

3. Who is Robert O’Brien?

4. True or false, Santa Rosa City Councilwoman Julie Combs resigned because she was moving to Colombia.

5. Why was it called the Kincade fire?

6. In 2019, what Sonoma County cities grudgingly agreed to enact district elections instead of electing council members at-large?

7. Within 5,000 people, tell us how many Sonoma County residents were told to evacuate during the Kincade fire.

8. True or false, during the October blackouts and on the second anniversary of the 2017 fires, PG&E executives hosted a retreat at a posh Alexander Valley winery.

9. The Santa Rosa City Council resolved to build 3,400 homes in the downtown between 2007 and 2027. How many have been built to date?

A. 375.

B. 775.

C. 1,150.

D. 1,775.

10. The Petaluma City Council debated the artistic merits of this:

A. Butterflies sculpted of stainless steel.

B. Bathtubs.

C. Columns of pink and white marble.

D. A chicken, 20 feet high.

11. Why were performances scheduled for the Luther Burbank Auditorium at Santa Rosa Junior College moved to other venues?

12. In 2019, what was banned in Windsor and Santa Rosa? And Berkeley, too?

A. The Republican Party.

B. Homeless encampments.

C. Natural gas appliances.

D. Chain stores.

E. Cannabis.

13. An association of state parks rangers sued to block this activity at Sonoma Valley’s Jack London State Historic Park.

A. Book sales.

B. Musical performances.

C. Campfires.

D. Wine tasting.

E. Romantic trysts.

14. Name Santa Rosa’s new police chief.

15. Within 10,000 people, tell us about how many Sonoma County residents are over 65 years old.

16. True or false, the Sonoma County Economic Development Board estimated county businesses lost $20 million to $30 million when PG&E staged its first intentional power outage.

17. Sonoma State University student Jesus Gonzalez wasn’t over the moon, but he was excited. Why?

18. Who is the new manager of the San Francisco Giants? And how many years did his predecessor, Bruce Bochy, manage the club? Extra points if you can name Bochy’s new job.

19. For four months, officials of Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit refused to disclose this:

A. Names of board members who missed consecutive meetings.

B. The name of the company that sells bathroom supplies to the agency.

C. Ridership statistics.

D. Plans to extend the rail line to Lake Tahoe.

20. A new movie reviews the career of New Yorker film critic Pauline Kael. Why should a hometown quiz mention a New York film critic?

21. In December, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors claimed to be meeting in closed session to discuss this and nothing else:

A. A pension increase.

B. Leasing Petaluma to Marin County.

C. The job performance of the person in charge of efforts to serve the homeless.

D. The contract to repaint county administration buildings.

22. Who is Forest Gander?

23. In Santa Rosa, you may find yourself in the SOFA arts district. Where does the name SOFA come from?

24. For some people who lost their homes in the 2017 fires, the second anniversary of the fires became a moment that was about more than remembrance. Why were they unhappy with their insurance companies?

25. Five years ago, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors declared that the site of the former Sutter Hospital would be used for housing. It was described as a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to respond to what was called “a dire housing crisis.” Within 50 units, tell us how many homes and apartments have been built to date?

26. True or false, a gray fox wandered into downtown Santa Rosa, and created a scene before being corralled by state Fish and Wildlife officers near the downtown mall.

Answers:

1. The can contains beer, an imperial porter produced by Barrel Brothers Brewery of Windsor. Barrel Brothers became the latest craft brewery to produce a special beer tied to the Kincade fire and intentional power outages. The color and design on the can might remind you of a certain Northern California utility company.

2. Joe Rodota, Sonoma County’s first parks director, led the creation of the county’s expansive network of regional parks and trails. During his 25 years at the parks department, the regional parks system expanded from 400 acres to more than 6,000 acres. He was also the first mayor of Windsor. He was killed in a car accident in 1997.

3. In September, Robert O’Brien, a 1984 graduate of Cardinal Newman High School, was named President Donald Trump’s new national security adviser.

4. False. Councilwoman Julie Combs resigned because she was moving to Ecuador.

5. The fire started near John Kincade Road and Burned Mountain Road (yes, Burned Mountain Road) in the mountains east of Geyserville.

6. Windsor and Rohnert Park agreed to enact district elections rather than face lawsuits they were almost certain to lose.

7. While the Kincade fire was burning in late October, 180,000 people — almost 4 in 10 county residents — were told to leave. It was the largest evacuation in Sonoma County history.

8. True. Executives and customers of PG&E’s natural gas division gathered at Silver Oak Winery. Soon after the story hit the newspapers, it was reported that the executive in charge of the company’s natural gas division was no longer with the company.

9. The answer is A. Since 2007, 375 housing units have been built in downtown Santa Rosa.

10. The answer is B. In September, a divided Petaluma City Council approved the Water Street art project known as “A Fine Balance.” To others, it became known as the “bathtubs on stilts” project.

11. The $30 million renovation of Burbank Auditorium ran into construction delays related to the rigging for curtains, scenery and lighting gear.

12. The answer is C. Windsor and Santa Rosa are among the Bay Area cities to enact bans on natural gas appliances in new homes. Developers soon followed with lawsuits aiming to overturn the ban.

13. The answer is B. The rangers association alleged that musical performances are inconsistent with the objectives of state parks and place historic features at risk. You may not want to invite music fans and park rangers to the same party.

14. Chief Rainier Navarro is a 27-year veteran of the Santa Rosa Police Department and the first Latino to lead the department. He succeeded Chief Hank Schreeder, who retired at mid-year.

15. According to agencies that track population, approximately 98,600 people over 65 live in Sonoma County. That’s about 1 in 5 residents.

16. False. The Economic Development Board estimated that businesses lost $50 million to $70 million during the blackouts. Tens of thousands of people lost power as PG&E sought to reduce the risk of wildfires.

17. Jesus Gonzalez, an electrical engineering student, assembled the 3-pound satellite packed into the cargo carrier atop a rocket launched from the Kennedy Space Center.

18. The Giants’ new manager is Gabe Kapler. He replaces Bruce Bochy, who managed the team from 2007 to 2019, winning three world championships along the way. Bochy is the new manager of the French national baseball team.

19. The answer is C. SMART officials refused to provide daily and weekly ridership figures, a topic of some interest since voters in March will be asked to extend the sales tax that supports the North Bay rail system.

20. Film critic Pauline Kael was born in Petaluma and spent her early years there.

21. The answer is C. Insisting they wouldn’t be engaging in a secret discussion of homeless issues, board members said they were reviewing the job performance of Geoffrey Ross, the executive director of the Community Development Commission. With specific exceptions, state law requires the public’s business to be debated in public.

22. Forest Gander is the Petaluma poet who won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for poetry.

23. SOFA stands for South of A Street.

24. Most insurance companies refused to extend payments for temporary living expenses beyond 24 months, leaving people not yet living in rebuilt homes to face additional fire-related costs.

25. The answer is zero. To date, no new homes or apartments have been built on the former hospital site.

26. False. The animal that ventured into downtown was a mountain lion, not a fox. “I didn’t expect to be late to work due to a mountain lion,” said one downtown worker.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

