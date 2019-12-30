Shelley: California’s war on private property rights

On Monday, attorneys for a single mother will tell an Alameda County Superior Court that their client has a “right to possession” of a house on Magnolia Street in Oakland. It will be “a historic legal argument,” proclaimed the group that calls itself Moms 4 Housing, “that Housing is a Human Right!”

What makes their argument “historic” is that the single mom didn’t acquire the claimed “right to possession” through the mundane means of buying or leasing.

The single mom moved into the house with her two children, ages 1 and 4 years old, along with three other members of Moms 4 Housing. They “entered the house without permission in November,” reported San Francisco public radio station KQED in a story the editors had corrected. “An earlier version of this article stated the women ‘broke in’ to the home. It has been edited to clarify that they entered the home without permission.”

Don’t call them squatters. They’re our neighbors who are experiencing squat.

The women and the activists who are helping them are angry that thousands of properties in Oakland and the Bay Area are vacant while thousands of people are homeless.

The properties are vacant, in many cases, because they are owned by investors who are keeping them vacant until they’re ready to sell. That’s what happened with the house on Magnolia Street. It was purchased by Wedgewood, a Redondo Beach company that buys distressed properties and flips them. Wedgwood bought the house in July and took possession in November with plans to fix it up and put it back on the market.

The Moms 4 Housing moved in, illegally, soon after Wedgewood officially took ownership. “We are starting a movement to reclaim vacant homes from predatory big banks and real estate speculators to house homeless mothers and children,” Moms 4 Housing says on its website, “No one should be homeless while investor-owned homes sit empty.”

This is a sad and frightening story. It’s sad because the housing crisis was caused and then worsened by a horrible mix of counterproductive policies. It’s frightening because it can always get worse, and in a courtroom in Alameda County on Monday, it might.

State laws, regulations and policies have made it more difficult and expensive to build housing on open land. Suburban “sprawl” has been declared bad for the climate, so the government heavily discourages or even forbids developments in areas that would result in long commutes. “Infill” development within the “urban boundary” is encouraged, but it can result in displacement of lower-income residents as gentrification raises the value of the land under older buildings.

Another policy that results in less affordable housing is rent control. Rental housing is a business, and if there’s a cap on revenue but not on costs, it’s not a good business. Some people sell and get out. Gradually, there are fewer apartment buildings with affordable rents. California has enacted statewide rent control and many cities have stricter laws.

The other component of affordability is income, and here again the policies in California are causing the problem. California is determined to make life as miserable as possible for businesses. From enabling frivolous lawsuits to banning independent contractors, the state Legislature has rarely missed an opportunity to treat businesses like criminals. Proposition 47 virtually decriminalized the theft of items valued at less than $950. Criminals are treated a lot better than the businesses they rob.