Monday’s Letters to the Editor

January 13, 2020, 12:05AM
The ‘costly truth’

EDITOR: We can build housing and provide assistance for finding jobs, etc., but these efforts won’t address a central issue: a significant portion of those without shelter will decline housing and assistance in order to remain on the streets. There they can have continued access to drug dealers, who can never be eliminated while customers remain.

It is unacceptable, and a public safety crisis, to permit drug addicts to decline to go to full-time rehab facilities until they are judged to be drug free and resources have been obtained (housing, employment, etc.) whereby they can live off the streets. If they relapse, which is likely, they should not be permitted to decline to return to rehab facilities.

The hard and costly truth is that we must have the political will to build facilities to rehabilitate addicts and to protect themselves from themselves. The public safety crisis will never go away unless we do.

MIKE MENIUS

Forestville

SMART: Worth keeping

EDITOR: While we must question the soundness of political actions, it may help us with decisions to recall how others made up their minds in the past. For example, on being reelected Britain’s prime minister in 1951, Winston Churchill said, “Perfect solutions to our difficulties are not to be looked for in an imperfect world.”

In November 2006, Sonoma County voters narrowly approved (69.6% to 30.4%) Measure Q to fund building SMART by paying a quarter-cent sales tax. It seemed to me at that time a small amount to pay to help alleviate the colossal traffic problems on Highway 101.

A recent letter (“Eliminate SMART,” Dec. 27) recommended ending the SMART “experiment” using phony rhetoric claiming that only the rich are riding the train. I’m not rich. On Christmas Day, I rode SMART, fare $9.50 to get most of the way to San Francisco to visit my son and family. My ride was extremely comfortable. I enjoyed being able to read Churchill’s book of quotations, “All Will Be Well.”

I would submit that Churchill was right. SMART is not now, and never was, a perfect solution. But it’s worth keeping.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Running for mayor

EDITOR: The November election will be the first of its kind for Windsor. The Town Council structure will shift from a five-member at-large council to a council made up of members residing in each of four districts, with a separate, at-large, voter-elected mayor.

The 2020 election will include the District 3 council seat and the mayor’s seat, with an election for the other districts in November 2022. Since I reside in District 1 and very much want to serve our town in a formal capacity, I will be running for mayor in the 2020 election.

It’s important for you to be aware that the mayor’s vote will carry the same weight as that of the other four elected council members. The mayor will not, and should not, have any more authority, influence or power than any other council member.

I would be extremely honored to represent you as the first elected mayor of Windsor. Dominic Foppoli, Esther Lemus and Sam Salmon each have two years remaining on their terms and, as a first-time newly elected official, I would contribute a fresh and diverse perspective to this team.

ROSA REYNOZA

Windsor

Echoes of the past

EDITOR: Lest we forget, the Joseph McCarthy era saw the rise and the strength of demagoguery, which held sway in the nation until an unafraid Joseph Welch uttered the now-famous words to McCarthy: “Have you no sense of decency sir, at long last?”

At that period in our history, McCarthy’s popularity was at 34%, and filled with rabid supporters every bit as convinced of McCarthy’s rhetoric as roughly the same percentage of Trump’s supporters are today.

One difference is that McCarthy used the scare of communism as his weapon, while Trump uses the “Dems” and the press as the harbingers of national ruination.

At the time, many in Congress doubted McCarthy’s sincerity and political power but were held back from outright criticism by fear of reprisal — just as many are today, afraid of a vicious tweet storm from Trump. Apparently, real patriots are rare in the Senate.

I find it hard to imagine there are none in that body who see through Trump’s dangerous and inept performance in every aspect of the presidency. I would love to see just one stand up and echo Welch’s famous phrase, “Have you no decency sir?”

RICHARD SANSOM

Sebastopol

‘Compostable’ plastic

EDITOR: Many of us want a solution to single-use plastics and have joyfully turned to a seemingly green alternative: “compostable” plastics. Unfortunately, here in Sonoma County (and most of California) these are being directed to landfills as trash — a fact confirmed by the waste zero manager at Recology Sonoma Marin.

Why? Because we don’t have a composting facility in or near Sonoma County that can process these challenging materials. Compostable plastics don’t biodegrade. They don’t break down in the environment as something like paper would. Left to their own timeline in a gutter or in the ocean, they stay in the environment for years and can break down into harmful micro-plastics.

Compostable plastics shouldn’t be placed in your normal compost bin. They must be sent to special facilities and heated to a high temperature to break down. Again, we don’t have access to such a facility.

We are a county that cares about the health of our environment. Don’t be greenwashed. Know the facts. Look for alternatives like reusable and paper products. Better yet, bring your own utensils and mugs around with you. Encourage the food establishments you frequent to do the same.

AUTUMN IVERSON

Santa Rosa

