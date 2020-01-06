Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Wealth and fame

EDITOR: As I watch the preelection circus, I feel the need to illuminate a seemingly opaque paradigm: that of the power of the extremely wealthy or famous in our elections.

By opaque I don’t mean that we aren’t aware that money and recognition are associated with potential success of a candidate, but that we accept or even welcome these attributes. We do so because we revere extreme wealth and fame, ignoring that both are the embodiment of a pathological lifestyle.

Regarding extreme wealth, human beings are the only species that aspires to amass more worldly possessions than we need, often by obscene levels, in order to leave the “have nots” behind. Lotteries in every state bear this out, as people, using their hard-earned dollars, purchase a minuscule opportunity to join the chosen few.

Regarding fame, we pedestalize people of questionable quality or just plain ordinary folks because their faces are on huge screens or they can hit a golf ball 300 yards. The pervasiveness of this trance we all seem to share bespeaks a collective sickness that is obscured by the paradigm of these lifestyles being perceived as the pinnacle of happiness, when in fact they are symptomatic of a mass pathology and are in direct contrast with the principles of a democracy.

NATHANIEL ROBERTS

Petaluma

Practical solutions

EDITOR: Jack Tibbetts penned an excellent Close to Home column (“Turning back from the path to a crisis,” Dec. 29). It was a relief to read something with a positive practical solution instead of our save-the-homeless helplessness. We need the rehabilitation programs and mental health facilities, we need the funding that was voted out without thought to the future.

I recently heard the term “compassion fatigue” and realized that is where I now fall. I have donated time and money only to see the situation get worse, much worse. I have found we now tolerate people living in filth without cleaning up after themselves, unsafe environments (sometimes created by needing the next fix) and a lack of care in public areas.

Encampments don’t happen by accident. Compassion works but not to the point where it weakens the recipients. Create a facility like OPARC in Southern California, where the mentally challenged can work and be productive and happy. Fund the much-needed facilities to properly care for the homeless, and we have to stop tolerating filth.

Read Tibbetts’ commentary again, and let’s find workable solutions.

LINDA BENNETT

Cloverdale

Postal integrity

EDITOR: I must respond to Mike Hawkins’ unsubstantiated claim that a postal employee destroyed and or discarded his Donald Trump wrapping paper (“Intentions and results,” Letters, Dec. 30). I am a retired letter carrier who proudly delivered mail in Santa Rosa for more than 37 years, and it never occurred to me to damage or discard mail because of my political positions or for any other reason.

The sanctity of the mail is the most basic of tenets of the U.S. Postal Service. Unfortunately, mail is sometimes damaged in the process. However, it’s been my experience that many times poor packaging is a factor that leads to mail damage. This is far more likely to be the cause Hawkins’ loss than the deliberate action of a postal employee.