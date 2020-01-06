Subscribe

Monday’s Letters to the Editor

January 6, 2020, 12:05AM
Wealth and fame

EDITOR: As I watch the preelection circus, I feel the need to illuminate a seemingly opaque paradigm: that of the power of the extremely wealthy or famous in our elections.

By opaque I don’t mean that we aren’t aware that money and recognition are associated with potential success of a candidate, but that we accept or even welcome these attributes. We do so because we revere extreme wealth and fame, ignoring that both are the embodiment of a pathological lifestyle.

Regarding extreme wealth, human beings are the only species that aspires to amass more worldly possessions than we need, often by obscene levels, in order to leave the “have nots” behind. Lotteries in every state bear this out, as people, using their hard-earned dollars, purchase a minuscule opportunity to join the chosen few.

Regarding fame, we pedestalize people of questionable quality or just plain ordinary folks because their faces are on huge screens or they can hit a golf ball 300 yards. The pervasiveness of this trance we all seem to share bespeaks a collective sickness that is obscured by the paradigm of these lifestyles being perceived as the pinnacle of happiness, when in fact they are symptomatic of a mass pathology and are in direct contrast with the principles of a democracy.

NATHANIEL ROBERTS

Petaluma

Practical solutions

EDITOR: Jack Tibbetts penned an excellent Close to Home column (“Turning back from the path to a crisis,” Dec. 29). It was a relief to read something with a positive practical solution instead of our save-the-homeless helplessness. We need the rehabilitation programs and mental health facilities, we need the funding that was voted out without thought to the future.

I recently heard the term “compassion fatigue” and realized that is where I now fall. I have donated time and money only to see the situation get worse, much worse. I have found we now tolerate people living in filth without cleaning up after themselves, unsafe environments (sometimes created by needing the next fix) and a lack of care in public areas.

Encampments don’t happen by accident. Compassion works but not to the point where it weakens the recipients. Create a facility like OPARC in Southern California, where the mentally challenged can work and be productive and happy. Fund the much-needed facilities to properly care for the homeless, and we have to stop tolerating filth.

Read Tibbetts’ commentary again, and let’s find workable solutions.

LINDA BENNETT

Cloverdale

Postal integrity

EDITOR: I must respond to Mike Hawkins’ unsubstantiated claim that a postal employee destroyed and or discarded his Donald Trump wrapping paper (“Intentions and results,” Letters, Dec. 30). I am a retired letter carrier who proudly delivered mail in Santa Rosa for more than 37 years, and it never occurred to me to damage or discard mail because of my political positions or for any other reason.

The sanctity of the mail is the most basic of tenets of the U.S. Postal Service. Unfortunately, mail is sometimes damaged in the process. However, it’s been my experience that many times poor packaging is a factor that leads to mail damage. This is far more likely to be the cause Hawkins’ loss than the deliberate action of a postal employee.

JEFF PARR

Santa Rosa

A ‘population overage’

EDITOR: While our global warming crisis is very real, it is only a symptom of the pervasive effects of population growth. It ought to be obvious, for example, that our so-called housing shortage is actually a population overage, and that the housing developments being readied as resolution will exacerbate climate degradation.

Our flawed society, interpreting us as superior to nature and fabricating an economic system based on perpetual growth, cann only leave us confused and unable to fully grasp our dire circumstances.

The truth that we have historically clung to was never real, and those chickens are now home to roost. While global warming resolutions can be relatively straightforward, those associated with population growth will be severe, worse perhaps than the sacrifices we endured during the World War II years. Our fundamental mandate will be to adopt a full sustainability, which will demand a reformed society that not only sees an end to growth but a reduction in overall numbers.

Our continued indulgence in procrastination will only postpone the inevitable. If we cannot begin immediate, sweeping and effective reform, there can be no hope for us. We will deserve what we get.

ROBERT O. BEAUCHAMP

Sebastopol

Disturbing list

EDITOR: Hmmm, I found aspects of the Dec. 29 decade in review article disturbing and perplexing. A majority of the issues you wrote about about were trends or categories — wildfires, cannabis, homelessness, transportation, etc. And then you included two individuals: Andy Lopez and Efren Carrillo.

Perhaps Lopez’s tragic story might have been situated under a category titled “police force,” allowing other incidents of police overreach to be highlighted as well. As for Carrillo, his story might have been one of several under a heading of “political change.” The stories of district elections, winery growth versus sustainable lifestyle and completion of Santa Rosa’s downtown square could fit nicely under such an umbrella term.

In the case of Carrillo, it seemed particularly unnecessary and a bit voyeuristic to rehash his story. As Bryan Stevenson, the director of the Equal Justice Initiative, reminds us, “We are all more than the worst thing we’ve ever done.” Bah humbug on The Press Democrat.

ANNE FITZGERALD

Santa Rosa

