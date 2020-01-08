Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

America at a crossroads

EDITOR: I was 17 when World War II ended — old enough to be aware of all the optimism, hope and expectations we all had. Now, it’s shocking to examine where we are.

There are great similarities between now and pre-war Europe. Unfortunately, the U.S. is starting to resemble Europe in the early 1930s. For instance:

People are looking for a strong man. Donald Trump has an affinity for strong men. He shows little regard for constitutional restraints on his authority, which is why he’s been impeached. People in Europe in the 1930s were looking for strong men.

There’s been a breakdown in respect for those who believe differently. This lack of respect exists on both sides of the political spectrum, with name calling and dehumanization replacing counter arguments.

Economic power is being increasingly consolidated. This has led to frustration and anger among those who’ve been left out. Sure, unemployment is low, but too many people have a lower standard of living. With the onset of the Great Depression, people had similar feelings of falling behind.

There are more similarities, but these three are sufficient to make my point that the U.S. is at a crossroads and that our great experiment in democracy could fail if we don’t change our ways.

TOM BRUNNER

Petaluma

Assessing the economy

EDITOR: Everyone keeps quoting “it’s the economy, stupid” like it’s the answer to why we should reelect the man sitting in the director’s chair, even if he didn’t create it, and even if he is skewing it to boost his own bottom line. More apt would be, “It’s the stupid economy.”

It’s as if everything is secondary to how much money can be made. Sure, a few could make a bundle if the strictures against polluting the air, water, ground and/or airways would just go away. It’s just that everyone else would be stuck with the cost of the consequences.

Or how about all the jobs created recently, you know, those that pay minimum wage in the service sector? “Made in America” is becoming a rare label.

Then there’s “make America great again,” like it was back in the good old days of the mining, industrial and railroad barons and the factory smokestacks spewing tons of black smoke from burning coal to darken our skies. Some people, although not a lot, made lots of money back then and raved about what, for them, was a great economy.

Yeah, it is the economy, stupid.

WAYNE MINSON

Santa Rosa

Why not Chanate?

EDITOR: I live in Supervisor Lynda Hopkins’ district, but I cannot fault her for the Joe Rodota Trail. The Board of Supervisors’ intent to move the squatters to a parking lot with no way to get out sounds like a worthless shuffle, and the campers will not stay.

Why not the Chanate Road property? Homeless people without bicycles or great mobility could get to stores, doctors, etc., and the existing amenities would provide a great improvement over roadside to parking lot.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

Riding SMART

EDITOR: Enjoy a travel adventure or an adventurous ride? You don’t have to travel to Disneyland or wait for the Harvest Fair. Just take a weekend day trip on the SMART train to the new terminus at Larkspur and then hop on the ferry for a beautiful ride across the bay to San Francisco.