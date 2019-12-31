Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Electing a president

EDITOR: Richard Cardiff asserted that since Hillary Clinton won the popular vote with 65-plus million votes to Donald Trump’s 62-plus million votes she should be president (“America’s voice,” Letters, Friday). A closer look at the election shows that Clinton won the popular vote in California by more than 4 million votes, so in effect California would have decided the election. This shows the wisdom of the Founding Fathers in giving the power of elections to all Americans, not just the left coast. Should one state determine the president for all Americans?

JOHN FERRANDO

Santa Rosa

Caring for the desperate

EDITOR: Some of us are troubled and inconvenienced by the homeless encampments on the Joe Rodota Trail and in other public spaces. These gatherings are dirty, cluttered and filled with sometimes scary desperadoes. Others of us are spending the winter in tents with no food, no heat, no bathroom — troubled often by tyrannical addiction, mental illness, impecunity or just terribly bad luck. If I were a member of the second group, I hope I wouldn’t break the law in some minor way in order to alleviate my desperate, disgusting predicament. But I might. I feel reluctant to censure people who are down. I have more than I need and would happily pay higher taxes to see public relief for the desperate.

STEPHEN HAWKES

Healdsburg

Intentions and results

EDITOR: We expected some Trump wrapping paper from Trump Central in Washington, but it never arrived. The mailing tube arrived with shards of paper remaining inside. The post office put a tag on it saying, “received open.”

It’s possible Donald Trump screwed up, but my suspicion is that someone decided to make a political statement. We could engage the postal inspector for this trivial federal crime, but that effort might make us as tiny as the miscreant snatcher. My bigger question is, to what end is this? A tantrum?

Anyone on the receiving end and political opposite end of this probably isn’t going to have a “road to Damascus” moment and decide they’ve been wrong in their political view and change. More likely they will feel hurt and insulted and send a donation to the Trump campaign. Not because he’s wonderful, but because that’s the statement one would send, if unnoticed, to the person with intense political feelings that his or her tantrum will have an effect.

Not what’s hoped for.

We have to think when we speak and do things. What’s our intended result? Otherwise we merely look emotionally immature and push people away from our causes and beliefs.

MIKE HAWKINS

Sebastopol

GOP inaction

EDITOR: Many people like Caroline Vaughan (“Wasted time,” Letters, Dec. 17) and Republican members of the House and Senate would have you believe that Democrats should “stop wasting everyone’s time” trying to impeach the president and instead concentrate on more important issues like health care, the environment and such. What they won’t tell you is that the House has passed hundreds of bipartisan bills that are now sitting on the desk of the Senate majority leader, Republican Mitch McConnell. What they won’t tell you is he has refused to schedule these House bills for votes in the Senate.