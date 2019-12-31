Subscribe

Tuesday's Letters to the Editor

December 31, 2019
Electing a president

EDITOR: Richard Cardiff asserted that since Hillary Clinton won the popular vote with 65-plus million votes to Donald Trump’s 62-plus million votes she should be president (“America’s voice,” Letters, Friday). A closer look at the election shows that Clinton won the popular vote in California by more than 4 million votes, so in effect California would have decided the election. This shows the wisdom of the Founding Fathers in giving the power of elections to all Americans, not just the left coast. Should one state determine the president for all Americans?

JOHN FERRANDO

Santa Rosa

Caring for the desperate

EDITOR: Some of us are troubled and inconvenienced by the homeless encampments on the Joe Rodota Trail and in other public spaces. These gatherings are dirty, cluttered and filled with sometimes scary desperadoes. Others of us are spending the winter in tents with no food, no heat, no bathroom — troubled often by tyrannical addiction, mental illness, impecunity or just terribly bad luck. If I were a member of the second group, I hope I wouldn’t break the law in some minor way in order to alleviate my desperate, disgusting predicament. But I might. I feel reluctant to censure people who are down. I have more than I need and would happily pay higher taxes to see public relief for the desperate.

STEPHEN HAWKES

Healdsburg

Intentions and results

EDITOR: We expected some Trump wrapping paper from Trump Central in Washington, but it never arrived. The mailing tube arrived with shards of paper remaining inside. The post office put a tag on it saying, “received open.”

It’s possible Donald Trump screwed up, but my suspicion is that someone decided to make a political statement. We could engage the postal inspector for this trivial federal crime, but that effort might make us as tiny as the miscreant snatcher. My bigger question is, to what end is this? A tantrum?

Anyone on the receiving end and political opposite end of this probably isn’t going to have a “road to Damascus” moment and decide they’ve been wrong in their political view and change. More likely they will feel hurt and insulted and send a donation to the Trump campaign. Not because he’s wonderful, but because that’s the statement one would send, if unnoticed, to the person with intense political feelings that his or her tantrum will have an effect.

Not what’s hoped for.

We have to think when we speak and do things. What’s our intended result? Otherwise we merely look emotionally immature and push people away from our causes and beliefs.

MIKE HAWKINS

Sebastopol

GOP inaction

EDITOR: Many people like Caroline Vaughan (“Wasted time,” Letters, Dec. 17) and Republican members of the House and Senate would have you believe that Democrats should “stop wasting everyone’s time” trying to impeach the president and instead concentrate on more important issues like health care, the environment and such. What they won’t tell you is that the House has passed hundreds of bipartisan bills that are now sitting on the desk of the Senate majority leader, Republican Mitch McConnell. What they won’t tell you is he has refused to schedule these House bills for votes in the Senate.

Like most people, Democratic members of the House are able to work on several things at once, like passing important bills and protecting the integrity of our Constitution and laws pertaining to our national elections.

The question should be, when will Republican Senators take their constitutional responsibilities seriously by demanding all the evidence and witnesses be brought forward to testify regarding the charges against the president, as well as allowing these important bills to move forward? Are they incapable of multitasking?

GORDON BARBOSA

Fort Bragg

Outplaying Trump

EDITOR: Regardless of how one feels about the two articles of impeachment passed by the House, it’s obvious that the president and the White House were outplayed by Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. As in any the major U.S. sports, baseball, football and basketball, it doesn’t really matter how a team wins; what matters, and the only thing anyone ever remembers is who won and who lost.

When it became clear that President Donald Trump had used his office to press the Ukrainian president to dig up dirt on his most likely opponent, Joe Biden, and that he withheld $391 million in congressionally allocated military money as a form of bribery, Pelosi dropped her opposition to moving forward with impeachment.

As your Dec. 20 article pointed out, the speaker can take her time in handing over the case to the Senate, which may help her side once the trial begins (“Timing of Senate trial unclear”). Again, she is using her judgment positively. Her forthright stand as a Catholic Christian underscores her bravery.

FRANK H. BAUMGARDNER and KATHLEEN ROBARTS

Santa Rosa

