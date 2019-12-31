Subscribe

Thumbs up: A senator with a conscience

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
December 31, 2019, 12:05AM

Thumbs up for Sen. Lisa Murkowski. The Alaska Republican called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his public statements promising “total coordination” with the White House on President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Senators will serve as jurors. Few people expect Republicans to vote to remove Trump from office, but it isn’t unreasonable to expect senators to listen to the evidence before reaching a verdict, if only as an affirmation of the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches and the Senate’s tradition of independent deliberation.

Murkowski, who has a history of independence, told a TV station in Alaska that she was “disturbed” by McConnell’s statements. She expressed concerns with the House process that resulted in two articles of impeachment, too, but said she wouldn’t make any judgments before a Senate trial. “For me to prejudge and say ‘there’s nothing there,’ or on the other hand, ‘he should be impeached yesterday,’ that’s wrong, in my view, that’s wrong,” she told KTUU in Anchorage. Murkowski is right.

