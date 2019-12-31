Subscribe

Thumbs down: No relief for visitors to the square

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
December 31, 2019, 12:07AM

Santa Rosa’s City Council has taken several steps to make downtown a more attractive destination, most notably the reunification of Old Courthouse Square. Sure, it’s still a work in progress. And the city missed an opportunity when it opted against placing a restroom in the square to meet the needs of downtown visitors, especially families with young children.

There are a few public restrooms downtown, but they’re in hard-to-find places like parking garages, and none of them is open 24 hours a day. The city invested $250,000 in a prefabricated restroom — a Portland loo, designed for security and sanitation — but chose to install it outside the City Hall annex, a few blocks south of the square.

Downtown business owners objected to placing the restroom at the square, fearing it would become a magnet for the homeless. It seems to us that a lack of convenient facilities risks the kind of unsanitary conditions that brought about San Francisco’s infamous poop map. That certainly would keep residents and tourists away from downtown. Thumbs down.

