Thumbs up: High-flying 49ers head to the playoffs

Thumbs up for the San Francisco 49ers. After defeating Seattle with a goal-line stand in Sunday’s regular season finale, the 49ers are division champions for the first time in eight seasons. Better yet, they head into the NFC playoffs as the No. 1 seed for the first time in 22 years. This already has been a spine-tingling season, with each of the last five games decided in the final minute and a galaxy of new stars led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner.

After a week off, the 49ers will host their first-ever playoff game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, their home since 2014. If they win that game, they will host the NFC championship game on Jan. 22. As they prepare, they can reflect on a remarkable turnaround. Last year, the 49ers won only four games. This year, they are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. It would be the sixth Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

