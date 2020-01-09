Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Demand the truth

EDITOR: It is really quite simple: Let the people who know the truth testify. Demand that the people who know the truth testify. The American people deserve real answers. Put acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton under oath and get to the bottom of the Ukraine situation. A full Senate trial is what the United States Constitution requires. Who is afraid of the truth?

MICHAEL GILLOGLY

Windsor

Riding SMART

EDITOR: To SMART, or not too SMART? That is the question I used to ask myself about our new rail service to Marin County. When building the rail system was proposed, I had second thoughts about how it would work and who would utilize it. Now, after using the train for my daily commute for six months, I love the train.

Yes, the freeway is still busy during commute hours. Guess what, it’s still under construction and will be for a number of years. Don’t discredit the train because folks haven’t figured out how to get on the train or share their car with someone.

Please, let’s give our $400 million investment a chance. Keep the 25 cents per $100 tax to ensure that we at least try to get some alternatives to how we get to work or spend the day in the city.

DAVID MARQUEZ

Santa Rosa

The price of war

EDITOR: When the United States attacked Iraq in 2003 for possessing weapons of mass destruction, there were a lot of anti-war demonstrations, mainly outside the United States. At that time, the U.S. media managed to prepare the public for that unjustified war. An impartial look at the situation in the Middle East will prove that we’re still paying the price for that invasion.

Current events aren’t reassuring. Regardless of the legality of the recent U.S. attack, and regardless of who was killed, these types of actions generally come with a huge price.

We can talk about how strong our military is or how we will give a “powerful response” to any retaliation, but the reality is there will be no winners in this battle.

Innocent people will lose their lives, weapons companies will profit, billions — if not trillions — of dollars will be spent, and nobody can predict how long it will last.

My intention isn’t to be pro- or anti-Trump. This isn’t about party politics; it`s about the disastrous consequences of another war. As citizens, we need to come together and express our concerns to our government. We need to prevent another war. Once it happens, it will be too late.

PIROUZ FAKHRAEI

Windsor

Outdated electoral system

EDITOR: John Ferrando (“Electing a president,” Letters, Dec. 31) wrote about how one state gave the 2016 election to Donald Trump. That is what happened with Florida giving the election to George W. Bush when the U.S. Supreme Court stopped the recount. And how did that presidency work out? The country got two never-ending wars and the Great Recession. I’ll live with California voters’ decisions compared to that history.

It’s all because of an outdated Electoral College system instituted to convince smaller states to join the union — a system that no country has copied in more than 200 years. Each state was given two senators; Wyoming has one for every 350,000 votes, California has one for every 20 million votes. Not much democracy in that, just a lot of extra entitlement.