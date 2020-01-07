Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Accountability needed

EDITOR: Much has been written about our responsibility to the homeless in this county. In fact, $11 million has been allocated so Supervisor Lynda Hopkins can retain her seat (“County OKs 2 official camps,” Dec. 24). But what about the responsibilities of these 200-plus people that we’re going to be housing, feeding and providing services to, apparently in perpetuity?

So far, I’ve seen nothing but handouts and nothing expected in return. Will they be required to undergo drug screening and counseling? Will they be required to even keep their $50,000 homes clean and tidy? Or are we just moving the squalor someplace that Hopkins’ constituency doesn’t have to see or deal with?

There has to be a responsibility on both sides of this equation. If we are going to spend (waste?) 11 million of our tax dollars, we should expect something other than moving the problem from one place to another, and that means that both sides must have specific goals and requirements.

Without this accountability, the supervisors of Sonoma County have just bought us an $11 million bill that will continue to grow and yield nothing but larger bills for years to come.

STEVE HAEFFELE

Santa Rosa

At a tipping point

EDITOR: The vast fires in Australia, as in Canada, Siberia and Alaska last year, spew carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. This helps drive more warming and fires that will very rapidly become much worse. This is one of the climate tipping points scientists have warned about.

Among the 25,000 scientists at the American Geophysical Union meeting in San Francisco last month, I didn’t meet anyone not quietly panicked about climate change. Indeed, the climate scientists there reported the crisis was quickly exceeding their most dire earlier predictions.

My observation was that a large number of scientists, perhaps a majority, now believe that to avoid worldwide devastation within the next decade we must stop using fossil fuels now and implement emergency actions like solar radiation management, a geoengineering scheme in which sulphates are released into the upper atmosphere to reflect sunlight.

Yes, folks, the situation has become that bad.

ANDY FERGUSON

Petaluma

Voting against SMART

EDITOR: Surprise, surprise! SMART ridership is flat or slightly down since it started service. Thanks to The Press Democrat, we finally have some ridership statistics (“Few ride on weekend as weekday service grows,” Friday).

To me, it’s obvious that the SMART leadership will never be forthcoming about how the system is doing because it’s not in their best interest. Come on, folks, the ticket system is automated, so at the touch of a button they can tell exactly what the ridership numbers are, by the hour, if so desired.

So lying about it being difficult to get ridership numbers doesn’t cut it with me. I will vote no on Measure I — because of their big fat lie.

MIKE TUHTAN

Sebastopol

Life imitates art

EDITOR: Life is replicating art, yet again. In the satirical 1997 film “Wag the Dog,” a demagogic president in political trouble creates a phony war to deflect public criticism and attention from his misdeeds. He knows that Americans have a tradition of rallying around their president in time of war.