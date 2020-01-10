Subscribe

Friday’s Letters to the Editor

January 10, 2020, 12:07AM

A national issue

EDITOR: Our nation has more than 550,000 homeless people. Of them, 130,000, or 23%, live in California. If the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is forcing California to carry the burden of the nation’s social safety net — housing, mental health services, job training, medical care — we need money to cover the extraordinary burden on our state and local budgets.

Average citizens have lost access to public space and funding for local programs and live in social unease. California has a housing shortage. It is extremely expensive to build here. From the supervisors’ plan, it seems $12 million creates 160 beds; that’s $75,000 per bed to house 5.4% of the 3,000 unhoused. The average U.S. salary is around $56,000 per year. The federal government needs to give California money to address homelessness, and housing the homeless needs to be addressed nationally.

With a $3,000 subsidy, one could rent a studio apartment for six months in Alabama, Ohio or Michigan. For $9 million, you could offer a six-month, $3,000 housing subsidy for all of Sonoma County’s 3,000 homeless residents. In many states, you can buy a mobile home for under $50,000.

To solve homelessness, we need national solutions.

KATE HAUG

Sebastopol

See the big picture

EDITOR: In reading so many letters calling the SMART system a failure, I have yet to see any alternatives proposed for moving people into and out of Sonoma County for work and daily needs. I really think the bottom line on SMART and public transportation in general is that our society has become mesmerized by convenience. If something isn’t easy we won’t use it.

If we consider public transit, how many trips a year could we use transit by simply changing our time frame a little bit? SMART and buses won’t pull up directly in front of our homes or work, but a walk is healthy, and by using transit we will take a small step in protecting our environment.

We cannot always measure the success or failure of something through economics. We need to see the big picture and consider what kind of world we are helping create.

FRANCISCO ALVES

Healdsburg

Trump’s economy

EDITOR: Michael S. George (“It’s the economy,” Letters, Jan. 1) says the economy is doing great and that is why Trumpers love him so much. So what has Donald Trump done?

He’s cut taxes to the point the government is basically unfunded. Deficits grow every year, and the national debt is at an all-time high and climbing.

He has enacted trade policies that necessitate putting corporate farmers on welfare. Already farmers have received many times the amount of the auto bailout that Republicans so vocally opposed. And unlike the farmers, the auto industry repaid the debt.

Interest rates are so low that major corporations are borrowing billions of dollars to bolster their bottom lines.

All of these facts together must at some point collide. While on paper the economy looks great, I believe it really is smoke and mirrors. What happened to fiscal conservatives in the Republican Party?

ADRIENNE LARSON

Sebastopol

Hopkins’ failure

EDITOR: Regarding Stuart Kiehl’s effort to recall Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, he is just one of many, many who are totally frustrated by her failure to act to clean up the Joe Rodota Trail as well as other homeless encampments (“Recall effort targeting Hopkins,” Sunday).

More than a year ago, a community meeting was held in Guerneville regarding the homeless situation there. Excellent ideas were suggested by community members yet nothing — nothing — was done.

Then a person in Forestville complained about RVs parked in Forestville. They were promptly removed. Why? Because Hopkins lives there.

The Joe Rodota Trail has been a problem too long. The public has been urged to avoid it due to assaults, used needles, etc., and now rats. Yet Hopkins has again failed to act.

Hopkins’ paid political consultant, Rob Muelrath, would do well to strongly urge her to do her job. We are entitled to have a supervisor who does more than give sound bites.

GAIL CULVERWELL

Guerneville

The roots of animosity

EDITOR: On Sunday news programs, congressional legislators traced animosities between the U.S. and Iran to the 1979 hostage crisis. They concluded that America had never gotten along with Iran. But this is false. After World War II, Iranian leaders saw the U.S. as the most trustworthy of all governments. Relations were cooperative, and Iran enjoyed one of the few constitutional governments in the Middle East.

Then, in 1951, Iranian Premier Mohammed Mosaddegh nationalized Iran’s vast oil reserves, then controlled by American and British oil companies. In response, the CIA and British intelligence orchestrated a coup and overthrew Iran’s democratically elected government. The U.S. installed the shah, whose repressive and brutal dictatorship caused huge animosity toward the U.S. This led to the Islamic Revolution of 1979, during which U.S. embassy staff was taken hostage.

Anger toward the U.S. has continued as successive American administrations have opposed Iran’s cleric-dominated Islamic government.

These roots of our continuing hostility have now culminated in the assassination of Iran’s top general on Iraqi soil. The present antagonism will only intensify until we can return to dialogue in which we work out this history. Until we do so, our country will not easily find peace with Iran.

FREDERICK W. KRUEGER

Santa Rosa

