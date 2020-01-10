Friday’s Letters to the Editor

A national issue

EDITOR: Our nation has more than 550,000 homeless people. Of them, 130,000, or 23%, live in California. If the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is forcing California to carry the burden of the nation’s social safety net — housing, mental health services, job training, medical care — we need money to cover the extraordinary burden on our state and local budgets.

Average citizens have lost access to public space and funding for local programs and live in social unease. California has a housing shortage. It is extremely expensive to build here. From the supervisors’ plan, it seems $12 million creates 160 beds; that’s $75,000 per bed to house 5.4% of the 3,000 unhoused. The average U.S. salary is around $56,000 per year. The federal government needs to give California money to address homelessness, and housing the homeless needs to be addressed nationally.

With a $3,000 subsidy, one could rent a studio apartment for six months in Alabama, Ohio or Michigan. For $9 million, you could offer a six-month, $3,000 housing subsidy for all of Sonoma County’s 3,000 homeless residents. In many states, you can buy a mobile home for under $50,000.

To solve homelessness, we need national solutions.

KATE HAUG

Sebastopol

See the big picture

EDITOR: In reading so many letters calling the SMART system a failure, I have yet to see any alternatives proposed for moving people into and out of Sonoma County for work and daily needs. I really think the bottom line on SMART and public transportation in general is that our society has become mesmerized by convenience. If something isn’t easy we won’t use it.

If we consider public transit, how many trips a year could we use transit by simply changing our time frame a little bit? SMART and buses won’t pull up directly in front of our homes or work, but a walk is healthy, and by using transit we will take a small step in protecting our environment.

We cannot always measure the success or failure of something through economics. We need to see the big picture and consider what kind of world we are helping create.

FRANCISCO ALVES

Healdsburg

Trump’s economy

EDITOR: Michael S. George (“It’s the economy,” Letters, Jan. 1) says the economy is doing great and that is why Trumpers love him so much. So what has Donald Trump done?

He’s cut taxes to the point the government is basically unfunded. Deficits grow every year, and the national debt is at an all-time high and climbing.

He has enacted trade policies that necessitate putting corporate farmers on welfare. Already farmers have received many times the amount of the auto bailout that Republicans so vocally opposed. And unlike the farmers, the auto industry repaid the debt.

Interest rates are so low that major corporations are borrowing billions of dollars to bolster their bottom lines.

All of these facts together must at some point collide. While on paper the economy looks great, I believe it really is smoke and mirrors. What happened to fiscal conservatives in the Republican Party?

ADRIENNE LARSON

Sebastopol

Hopkins’ failure