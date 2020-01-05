PD Editorial: Democrats take a long shot at restoring fairness to taxes

The dawn of a new year means tax season is nearly upon us. Despite the best efforts of Democrats in Washington, millions of Californians almost certainly will be double-taxed this year.

In 2017, President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans rammed through an expensive tax overhaul. Among its many changes, the overhaul capped the amount of state and local taxes that taxpayers may deduct on their federal returns at $10,000. It was widely and accurately viewed as a jab at progressive states like California.

That stings particularly hard for states and localities that want to increase taxes to pay for public safety, schools, roads and anything else government does. Backers of tax increases used to be able to tell people that at least they’d get to deduct the taxes on their federal return, blunting the effect. No longer.

The Restoring Tax Fairness for States and Localities Act (HR 5377) aims to set things right. It would increase the cap on state and local tax deductions to $20,000 for married taxpayers who file their 2019 taxes jointly (sorry, singles). It would then eliminate the cap entirely for 2020 and 2021.

In 2022, the cap would return if nothing changes. Democrats hope the temporary repeal would give Congress enough time to develop comprehensive, long-term tax reform.

Unlike the Republican tax overhaul, this act includes revenue to offset the deductions. It would return the top marginal rate to 39.6%. Republicans had lowered it to 37% in 2017. That would be a small tax increase on income in excess of $441,475 for single filers and $496,600 for married couples filing jointly.

The act passed the House on a mostly party-line vote. Sonoma County’s Rep. Mike Thompson was one of the chief cosponsors and was integral in bringing it through the Ways and Means Committee.

In theory, conservatives are supposed to like tax cuts. Yet the act is not likely to pass the Republican-controlled Senate. It’s more politically advantageous to rally the base by sticking it to blue states than to do what’s right. Even if the Senate did pass it, the White House has threatened a veto.

The cap on deductions hits progressive states hardest because they tend to have higher tax rates and higher incomes than conservative states. The $10,000 cap might sound like a lot, but even middle-income families can hit it once they start adding up state income and local property taxes.

In California, about 6.5 million California taxpayers hit the cap. That’s about one-third of individual income tax returns filed in the state. Those taxpayers then wind up paying double taxes on the money in excess of $10,000. Republicans see that as a feature, not a problem.

Meanwhile, most taxpayers in low-tax, low-income states don’t have to worry about butting up against cap. That’s in part their choice, of course. If Alabama and Mississippi want to rank near the bottom in education, health care, life expectancy and so many other metrics affected by government spending, we’re not going to stop them. But Californians shouldn’t then be penalized because they and their elected officials choose to invest more in the common good.

Sound tax policy should strive for fairness and justice, not hitting states that voted for a Democrat for president.

