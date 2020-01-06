Leubsdorf: In the new year, all eyes are on Iowa caucuses

After more than a year of frenetic efforts, the Iowa caucuses campaign has hit the home stretch. With less than a until the Democratic nominating process formally begins on Feb. 3, here are some things to watch:

Changes in the polls. As 2020 starts, polling averages show a tight four-way Iowa race among former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar registering some recent gains. But history shows the last month often produces dramatic shifts.

The classic Democratic case was 2004, when former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean began the final month leading Missouri Rep. Dick Gephardt with Massachusetts Sen. John Kerry in third place. But a bitter Dean-Gephardt media war sank both, and Kerry emerged on top with North Carolina Sen. John Edwards second.

Among Republicans, former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum rose from the pack in 2012 to nip front-runner Mitt Romney at the wire.

Polls to ignore for the next month: national surveys. They’ll change, perhaps dramatically, after the Iowa results are in.

The Jan. 14 Des Moines Register debate. The last major televised confrontation before the caucuses will provide an indication of how the contenders view their standing — and could give one or another some well-timed momentum.

Last month’s debate indicated some rivals believe the top target is Buttigieg, the unexpected contender whose term as South Bend, Indiana mayor ended Wednesday. But they need to be careful; Democrats often react badly to negative campaigning. Just look back to 2004 or how California Sen. Kamala Harris’ challenge to Biden’s civil rights bona fides boomeranged last summer.

The Des Moines Register endorsement. A definite boost for the recipient, though no guarantee of victory. The paper’s 2016 endorsement of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton may have helped her edge Sanders, but its support of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio did little in the GOP race. And in 2008, the paper backed neither caucus winner, Republican Mike Huckabee or Democrat Barack Obama.

The Senate’s impeachment trial. Even harder to figure. A lengthy trial could keep Sens. Sanders, Warren, Klobuchar and Cory Booker from campaigning in the state, leaving the field to Biden and Buttigieg.

But a highlight moment during Trump’s trial could boost one of the senators tied down in Washington.

Who is going negative and what does it mean? A very tricky consideration. One guide: a candidate going negative is probably afraid of losing. The target might be gaining.

Trumpian interference. A potential for mischief. The president is essentially unopposed for renomination in the GOP caucuses, since his two rivals, Joe Walsh and Bill Weld, are concentrating on the Feb. 11 New Hampshire primary.

But that won’t keep Trump, possibly with an eye on November, from appearing in the state or training his own unique political criticism on Biden or another of his potential Democratic rivals. He’s scheduled a Milwaukee rally the night of the Des Moines Register debate.

Unpredictable turnout. The intensity of the Democratic campaign and strong anti-Trump feelings mean a record is likely, surpassing the estimated 238,000 Democrats who caucused in 2008, when Obama defeated Edwards and Clinton.

One uncertainty is how a big turnout will impact campaigns like Warren and Buttigieg that have invested most heavily in the organizations that have proved crucial in the past.