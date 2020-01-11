Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

A gift to US foes

EDITOR: Donald Trump gave a powerful gift to those in the Middle East who oppose continued U.S. occupation of their land. He just made a martyr of Qassem Soleimani, a high-ranking general in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and a government official.

Trump’s act of aggression will give license to every nation, militia or organization that has ever wished ill to America.

Contrary to the talking heads, this assassination wasn’t to keep America safe. Clearly, Trump is intentionally provoking Iran into retaliating, so he can start the war he and his hawks have been itching for. Not only would war be juicy red meat for his base and excite the lunatics who equate bloodshed with strength and manliness, but he obviously is betting that a war will also distract attention from his looming impeachment trial and perhaps enhance his chances at reelection.

Trump famously tweeted in 2012, “Don’t let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected.” Hmmm.

VIVIANE ISABEAU

Santa Rosa

A tax favor?

EDITOR: There’s an alternative viewpoint to be made on your Sunday editorial (“Democrats take shot at restoring fairness to taxes”), which painted a picture of punishment from the current administration to states like California with high housing costs and the ability to deduct the property tax amounts from federal taxes.

Runaway housing costs and homelessness are California’s plague. Perhaps the elimination of the federal property tax deduction will slow down the rapid appreciation of California housing? Buyers now need to consider the increased tax consequences before engaging in multimillion dollar bidding wars for dilapidated shacks.

Oh, but real estate agents, banks, the state government, etc., are dependent on high housing costs as their take is directly related to the sale price. Perhaps the current administration is really trying to help us when we just can’t seem to help ourselves. Just a thought.

ANISA THOMSEN

Petaluma

Democrats and socialism

EDITOR: It was encouraging to read Nicholas Kristof’s Dec. 31 column (“‘Why 2019 has been the best year in human history”). He gave ample and credible evidence of the remarkable progress that has occurred, improving the human condition worldwide.

But, apparently to prove his point that the media peddles pessimism, he lumped President Donald Trump with climate change, war in Yemen and starvation in Venezuela as the other side of the coin. That last example seems like a strange choice since Venezuela is obviously bucking the trend toward a better life for all ever since Hugo Chavez came to power in 1999 as leader of the United Socialist Party.

Since Bernie Sanders and many of the other Democrats are promoting socialist principles, Kristof should consider pointing out, if possible, how their proposals differ from those of Chavez, since they have proven to be such a disaster for Venezuela. If Kristof’s party wins in November and history repeats, he might have to write a less-optimistic article five years from now.

LEO LANE

Petaluma

Solving homelessness

EDITOR: I was struck by recent articles about Sonoma County’s homelessness emergency. Ka Lane Raposa’s Close to Home column powerfully captured the exhaustion and pain of homelessness — and that anyone could find themselves there (“Homeless in Sonoma County deserve better treatment,” Dec. 22). He eloquently called for empathy and action. In contrast, to quote Don Schwartz, a Home Sonoma County leadership council member and Rohnert Park’s assistant city manager, regarding the Joe Rodota Trail encampments: “I don’t know the answer. I wish you luck in finding it” (“County shifts $1 million in funds,” Dec. 22).

Then, Santa Rosa City Councilmen John Sawyer and Ernesto Olivares opposed public restrooms in Courthouse Square in favor of less-visible locations.

The issue’s complexity intimidates and frustrates our elected officials. But many ideas exist, whether temporary (like designated camping areas with sanitation and security and safe parking), or creative stepping stones to permanent housing (like reconstructed motels, decommissioned and vacant government buildings, etc.).

Homelessness solutions involve money and political will. We all have a duty to help each other and urge our elected officials to collaborate and solve this crisis. Electing more active representatives and changing laws favoring the ultra-wealthy and exacerbating this crisis are what’s required of each of us constituents into the future.

IRENE BARNARD

Santa Rosa

An assassination

EDITOR: Who, if anyone, has the moral authority to order offshore extra-judicial assassinations? Unilaterally, without consultation and, apparently, unencumbered by the thought process? Could it be Captain Bone Spurs? He proudly claims he could get away with committing murder on Fifth Avenue. As president, can he do whatever he wants with impunity?

Serial sexual assaults, infidelities, fraud and, apparently, an utter inability to speak the truth add to his disqualifications.

TIM PERKINS

Sebastopol

