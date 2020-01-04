The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“OK, how about this? You can launch all the missiles you want, but stop calling me ‘dotard.’ Deal?”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Just out of curiosity, what would you do about Nancy Pelosi?”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Of course I’ll give you the name of my hairdresser. But you’ve got to give me the number of your personal trainer, OK?”

NANCI ADAMS, Santa Rosa

“By the way, you wouldn’t happen to have any dirt on the Bidens you can share?”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“Kim, say your missiles are pointed at Iran, presto, no sanctions.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“Think I could stand next to you at your next parade? Mine was lame.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa