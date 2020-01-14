Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Building housing

EDITOR: During World War II, the government found a way to quickly build thousands of units to house families who were moving to the Bay Area to work in war industries. Why can’t our current government find a way to build affordable housing for the huge population in this state (some of them working every day)?

It seems to me that the old Sutter hospital would be a good place to start. Remodel that facility, including retrofitting it for earthquakes. Since the local government already owns that property, it would seem like a very good down payment on turning that property into quite a lot of small, affordable units.

Maybe our local governing bodies need to ask their constituents for workable ideas.

CHARLENE STONE

Santa Rosa

Ridiculous recall

EDITOR: Stuart Kiehl’s effort to recall Supervisor Lynda Hopkins is ridiculous (“Recall effort targeting Hopkins,” Jan. 5). Don’t blame. Be part of the solution. Hopkins is an outstanding leader and person of action for the west county and all of Sonoma County. Early on in her term, she began advocating for homeless services and housing solutions. Unfortunately, proposals such as the Guerneville homeless shelter a few years ago were thwarted by “not in my backyard” folks.

So which is better? Having children step over homeless neighbors on their way to school or providing a home for our less-fortunate neighbors and showing our children that we care?

According to your article, Kiehl was against the conversion of Sam Jones Hall, which now houses almost 200 people. Had his objection worked, our Joe Rodota Trail camp could now be up to 400 people.

I feel terrible that things have failed, and we have not been able to figure this out. Now homeless persons are literally in Keihl’s backyard. But we are all, so to speak, in the same backyard. We must stop blaming, be more empathetic, stop the NIMBYism and work together toward a solution. Hopkins is doing just that.

JACQUE BRAZIEAL

Forestville

Arts in schools

EDITOR: I read with interest the Jan. 5 article about a necessary resurgence of arts classes in Santa Rosa schools to better comply with state law (“4 out of 5 schools fall behind in arts education”). As we all know, music, art and drama are among the most fun parts of school. They keep students interested and enrolled.

Participation has many side benefits, such as increasing cognitive skills, hand-to-eye coordination, social integration and self-esteem. So why wouldn’t our schools do everything possible to preserve these programs and find less expensive ways to teach the three R’s?

There are some protections for arts in schools, but not enough. I have a simple suggestion to improve sustainability of music programs, especially in our secondary schools. All we need is for colleges to accept music as a foreign language.

Not only is music a universally understood language all over the world, but one learns actual foreign words placed on the sheet music, where notations are present concerning tempo, articulation, type of instrument, key changes and other instructions. It’s a win-win.

If anyone knows a college regent anywhere, please pass this suggestion along.