Extra letters: Homelessness in Sonoma County

Clearing the trail

EDITOR: The Joe Rodota Trail homeless camp is a breeding ground for disease, drugs, altercations, thefts, trespassing and rats (“Camp plagued by rats, weather,” Saturday). Every day, new populations bring fire hazards and explosions, loud noises round the clock, the smell of urine and waste, piles of debris, used hypodermic needles and a rapidly spreading vermin scourge.The trail needs to be closed immediately and cleaned up and fumigated. Nearby homes and businesses must receive effective rat control services at no cost. Then we need to install large gates that take tokens to let people onto the Joe Rodota Trail. The trail was not created as a homeless camp.

We have facilities at the fairgrounds that were used during the Kincade fire. I am not talking about the barns and animal shelters. I am referring to the evacuation tents and support services set up in October. Let’s move the Rodota trail occupants there now, not in six months.

The fairgrounds was good enough for us taxpayers. Why not the homeless?

FRANCIE SIMONSON

Santa Rosa

A better location

EDITOR: Moving the homeless encampment to the airport is another idea that will fail (“Parking lot considered for sanctioned campsite,” Tuesday). Really? Hide them away?

The fairgrounds section at the corner of Brookwood Avenue and Allan Way could be sectioned off, but is long-term limited as a permanent solution.

The amount of money committed could go a long way toward creating a rest and rehab village at the old airfield off Wright Road. Enclose the area from neighbors. Set up one area with water and sewage lines for vehicles and one area for families, with a general area for all other residents. There is room for service trailers located near the road, where medical and service organizations could provide services. Line the cement boulevards with gravel and hay for tents.Help organize a resident council to oversee the community’s needs.

The Joe Rodota Trail is creating a war-like condition between the homeless and the rest of the community. There needs to be a forced relocation, because a better location is being made available. Just do it now. This could be a permanent solution, or at least longer term.

The homeless will always be with us. Let’s create a permanent solution where their security and safety can be supported.

RON JENKINS

Sebastopol

Misspent money

EDITOR: I honestly believe that if you lined up every single resident in Santa Rosa (who leads a responsible life) and asked them which side of the homeless issue they supported, the results would be that the overwhelming majority wouldn’t spend $12 million on housing and free services for drug addicts (who refuse rehab), criminals and those who are ruining our community.

But there is no way to bring this to the ballot because elected politicians are holding us hostage.

Numerous newspaper articles, documentaries and videos prove time and time again that the only solution to the vagrant invasion is to incarcerate those breaking laws and force drug rehabilitation.

Wake up, Sonoma County supervisors, wake up Santa Rosa City Council, and if you can’t do this, then resign and let those of us who can solve this atrocity take over.

LISA Z. LAUREN

Santa Rosa

A leadership failure

EDITOR: Indecent exposure apparently lies comfortably in the minds of 11 elected officials who control access to safe, stable lives for our 2,200 residents living wet, cold, dangerous lives, their grim existence shortened by an average of 30 years. We live to 80. They die miserable at 50.

Homeless residents have been living under tarps, sleeping on a couple of bath towels, using creeks for toilets for two decades with little effective action by Santa Rosa City Council members and Sonoma County supervisors who have all the leverage.

Stick-built shelters are unaffordable (3,000 at $1.2 billion for the least expensive). The sorry, but most cost-effective alternative, sanctioned camps, has been successful in Oregon and Washington since 2000.

Miserable and mostly out of sight is acceptable to our City Council, supervisors and community leaders, preferable to safe, stable communities of 25-30 with toilets, water and social services.

BOB HIGHAM

Santa Rosa

