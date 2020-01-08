PD Editorial: California needs a complete count in 2020 census

The final population estimates before the 2020 census came out recently, and they had bad news for California. The state is poised to lose a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. It’s one more reason to make sure that every Californian is counted in a few months.

California now has 53 congressional representatives, more than any other state. Losing one would slightly dilute the state’s power in Washington. It also would reduce the number of electors the state has in presidential elections, starting with 2024.

California’s history as a state has been one of growth, but after more than a century of rapid population increases, growth has stalled. From 2018 to 2019, the state grew by less than a percentage point. More people moved out than moved in. The birth rate made up the difference, but it, too, is slowing.

An accurate count is about more than just divvying up the House of Representatives. Many federal programs allocate funds based on census data. The more people a state has, the more money it gets back.

With all of that in mind, the state is spending $187 million to get out the word that everyone who lives here, no matter place of birth, age or race, needs to complete the census form.

Many other states aren’t making such an investment in civic participation. That gives California a leg up in the decennial count. Texas and Florida, for example, aren’t spending much of anything to boost census response rates. They are poised to gain three and two representatives respectively based on estimates, but if their counts aren’t accurate, maybe California holds onto its current allotment.

California is especially focused on areas it has deemed “hard to count” based on demographic information and past census results. Much of the North Bay is expected to have high participation rates, but there are pockets of concern, Santa Rosa and Napa among them. Contributing factors that make census counting difficult include higher density, renter- occupied units, households with limited English, more adults who didn’t graduate high school, young children and lack of broadband access.

Things only get tougher heading north. Mendocino County, Lake County and beyond have large regions of hard-to-count residents.

Yet our local counts are just as important as the statewide count because the results affect how state legislative districts are drawn. If the North Bay loses ground to the rest of the state, our clout in Sacramento will diminish.

None of which means that California should seek an inflated count. Rather, accuracy is the key. At a time when the Trump administration has taken steps to suppress counts, especially among immigrant groups and communities of color, California must push back.

If you want to help make sure that every Californian — including every North Bay resident — is counted in the census, help spread the word to your neighbors and everyone else you meet. If you’d like to earn a few bucks and help out, the Census Bureau is hiring thousands of temporary workers. Census jobs pay $19 to $21 per hour. Apply online at bit.ly/2020CensusAppply or call 855-562-2020.

