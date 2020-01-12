Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Top-down housing laws

EDITOR: SB 50 is another attempt to force the entire state to build housing as if all municipalities are urban like San Francisco. Even in that city there is pushback, despite some minor changes proposed by state Sen. Scott Weiner.

There is a need for more housing and more affordable housing. But quality of life must be taken into consideration.

In Santa Rosa, the public transit system isn’t good enough to help low-income people get to work, so they drive cars. If you increase density in housing, which has been going up naturally due to rising costs, where do you put all the cars, and how do you deal with the increased traffic?

Yet the same Legislature is quick to pass laws that increase housing costs, such as requiring solar panels and banning gas appliances for new homes.

Like it or not, these environmentally related laws are mutually exclusive to building affordable housing for low- to middle-class residents in our county.

Making it less expensive to get building permits and reducing the time to get them statewide is part of the solution — and has been implemented in Santa Rosa for those homes destroyed in the 2017 fires.

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

Save the planet

EDITOR: We have been trying to help the Earth, but we need more people to help us. We have been helping the Earth by picking up trash, turning off lights when not used, carpooling, walking to school, planting native plants, using reusable items, buying secondhand whenever possible, buying less things with plastic and more. We need community support from others doing these things, too.

If we keep polluting the Earth, we will get more crazy storms, it will get hotter, the atmosphere won’t be healthy, it will be bad for other species, and the air will be unhealthy.

We are 8 and 9 years old, and we need your help to save the environment. Friends who are also kids are helping us, but we need grown-ups to pitch in.

We see things like litter on the ground, people driving when they could be walking, people buying things they don’t really need, too much plastic packaging and people leaving lights on when they’re gone. We hope you will help us to save the environment.

SIENA HALLORAN and RAQUEL SORIA

Windsor

Think ahead

EDITOR: First of all, I didn’t agree with SMART management not revealing statistics. However, I don’t care if only 100 people are riding the train daily. I encourage voters to look to the future — what will Highway 101 look like in 2040?

Please be smart, and vote for SMART.

MARY JENKINS

Santa Rosa

Tax alternatives

EDITOR: I’ve ridden the SMART train. It’s very nice. I voted for the SMART train and the bullet train to Los Angeles. I didn’t vote for poor planning, poor management and absolute fiscal irresponsibility. SMART’s directors think the solution for their problems is more taxes.

There are alternatives: If the train is hemorrhaging money, SMART shouldn’t be spending millions for a bike path.