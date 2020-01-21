Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

A SMART tourist

EDITOR: Now that SMART extends to Larkspur, my wife and I decided on a weekday overnight in San Francisco.

A friend dropped us off at the downtown depot, and we caught the last morning train. What a great trip through the countryside with farmlands, wetlands and ponds teeming with ducks, geese and swans that you won’t see from an automobile. When we arrived in Larkspur the train cars were filled with people going to San Francisco.

The trip to Larkspur took one hour, not much more than an automobile but a whole lot more enjoyable. The 10-minute walk to the ferry was along smooth walkways, so rolling our suitcases was a breeze. The ferry ride was amazing, with views of the Golden Gate and the San Francisco skyline. After a delightful late lunch on the Embarcadero, we checked in at our hotel directly across the street from the Ferry Building and spent a memorable night.

We repeated the trip back on the mid-day ferry to Larkspur, caught the train within a few minutes and were back home in Santa Rosa by late afternoon.

Let’s keep and extend this unique travel opportunity. It certainly beats driving, and the experience is exhilarating.

BILL KNIGHT

Santa Rosa

Support for Hopkins

EDITOR: My interactions with Supervisor Lynda Hopkins have been as a resident of Bodega Bay. Hopkins has organized and implemented a Municipal Advisory Council for gaining insight into our community’s priorities. She has worked with our fire board to ensure our Bodega Bay Fire Department has funding necessary for paramedic and fire staffing to handle the intense visitor impact on their normal duties.

She has supported our community’s concerns regarding improving roads used by cyclists and cars, our values regarding farming, open spaces, conservation, coastal access for visitors and, of course, housing opportunities for our labor force.

Hopkins has exhibited leadership and knowledge with exceptional follow-through of all facets expected of our supervisors, who manage our needs from fire, floods, road hazards, wine tasting activities and marijuana cultivation near our children.

I am confident that my observations of Hopkins’ work for our coastal district are well documented and supported by a majority of her constituents. I feel blessed to have Hopkins tirelessly representing our district.

TOM TUCKER

Bodega Bay

Two views of SMART

EDITOR: There appears to be two ways of thinking about the SMART train. First, there is the idea of the SMART train, which is a fast, comfortable, convenient and affordable transportation that reduces carbon dioxide production. The second is the reality of the SMART train with its incompetent management, high prices, wasteful spending and disputable honesty. Before voting more money for them and hoping they shape up, I’m going to vote against more money until they can demonstrate significant improvement.

RICHARD RALEY

Sonoma

Free services will backfire

EDITOR: I don’t pretend to be an expert of homelessness. But I do know that if we provide free services and housing for everyone who demands it, the homeless problem will completely swamp us. And working people will be righteously furious about their own lack of housing alternatives and assistance.