Subscribe

Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
January 21, 2020, 12:03AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A SMART tourist

EDITOR: Now that SMART extends to Larkspur, my wife and I decided on a weekday overnight in San Francisco.

A friend dropped us off at the downtown depot, and we caught the last morning train. What a great trip through the countryside with farmlands, wetlands and ponds teeming with ducks, geese and swans that you won’t see from an automobile. When we arrived in Larkspur the train cars were filled with people going to San Francisco.

The trip to Larkspur took one hour, not much more than an automobile but a whole lot more enjoyable. The 10-minute walk to the ferry was along smooth walkways, so rolling our suitcases was a breeze. The ferry ride was amazing, with views of the Golden Gate and the San Francisco skyline. After a delightful late lunch on the Embarcadero, we checked in at our hotel directly across the street from the Ferry Building and spent a memorable night.

We repeated the trip back on the mid-day ferry to Larkspur, caught the train within a few minutes and were back home in Santa Rosa by late afternoon.

Let’s keep and extend this unique travel opportunity. It certainly beats driving, and the experience is exhilarating.

BILL KNIGHT

Santa Rosa

Support for Hopkins

EDITOR: My interactions with Supervisor Lynda Hopkins have been as a resident of Bodega Bay. Hopkins has organized and implemented a Municipal Advisory Council for gaining insight into our community’s priorities. She has worked with our fire board to ensure our Bodega Bay Fire Department has funding necessary for paramedic and fire staffing to handle the intense visitor impact on their normal duties.

She has supported our community’s concerns regarding improving roads used by cyclists and cars, our values regarding farming, open spaces, conservation, coastal access for visitors and, of course, housing opportunities for our labor force.

Hopkins has exhibited leadership and knowledge with exceptional follow-through of all facets expected of our supervisors, who manage our needs from fire, floods, road hazards, wine tasting activities and marijuana cultivation near our children.

I am confident that my observations of Hopkins’ work for our coastal district are well documented and supported by a majority of her constituents. I feel blessed to have Hopkins tirelessly representing our district.

TOM TUCKER

Bodega Bay

Two views of SMART

EDITOR: There appears to be two ways of thinking about the SMART train. First, there is the idea of the SMART train, which is a fast, comfortable, convenient and affordable transportation that reduces carbon dioxide production. The second is the reality of the SMART train with its incompetent management, high prices, wasteful spending and disputable honesty. Before voting more money for them and hoping they shape up, I’m going to vote against more money until they can demonstrate significant improvement.

RICHARD RALEY

Sonoma

Free services will backfire

EDITOR: I don’t pretend to be an expert of homelessness. But I do know that if we provide free services and housing for everyone who demands it, the homeless problem will completely swamp us. And working people will be righteously furious about their own lack of housing alternatives and assistance.

I can’t understand why taxpayers, who are already hit hard by high state and local income and property taxes, are expected to provide free or cheap housing to every single person who decides to come live in the highest cost part of the country, whether they are working or not. The more we offer, the more we will exacerbate the problem.

The idea of buying some million dollar houses in Santa Rosa and Cotati that will cost another fortune to retrofit and will then likely be trashed is just plain nuts. Why don’t we demand that Sacramento declare a state of emergency and maybe buy some land in the Central Valley, or in Nevada, for the homeless instead? California, and particularly the Bay Area, has to stop being the dumping ground and deep pocket for the country’s homeless population.

NANCY HAIR

Sebastopol

Justifying the fire tax

EDITOR: I have lived in Sonoma County for nearly 50 years and don’t believe I have ever voted against sales tax increases or bond issues that were proposed for the general benefit of the county. However, I have second thoughts on the half-cent sales tax proposed to bolster fire services in this new “combustible era,” as detailed in the paper (“High hopes for sales tax to aid county fire effort,” Jan. 12).

Our supervisors continue to disregard state standards for fire safe roads by not only allowing but promoting commercial and residential development in these areas. This makes simultaneous access by fire equipment and evacuation by residents impossible.

The state has set standards for minimum road widths, requirements for alternate escape routes, necessity for turnouts, etc. If the county was really serious about adapting to our new fire-prone reality, it wouldn’t only stop evading these standards, it would adopt them wholeheartedly and also do so with strict enforcement.

The issue of fire safe roads standards should be a main topic of discussion when evaluating the justification for this tax increase.

S. BRANTLY RICHARDSON

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine