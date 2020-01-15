Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Climate fix is up to us

EDITOR: How serious is the climate crisis? That depends upon whether you care about this planet’s future and the beings who inhabit it. If you do, then the situation is dire. We may not have reached the tipping point for human survival, but we have already entered the Anthropocene extinction.

So for all other life on the planet, we’ve already tipped. What distinguishes this extinction from the meteor that caused the prior one is that we can eliminate the causes. Whether we have the will to do so depends upon you, upon all of us.

I agree with Greta Thunberg. We need to take the world leaders and “put them up against the wall.” Not to shoot them but to push them aside. The solution to the climate crisis isn’t going to come from them.

It is us, the citizenry, who must create this change by our votes, changing our habits, reducing our carbon footprint, contributing to persons and groups who will help bring about this change, so that it cannot be said we just sat by and let it happen — like all those leaders against the wall.

JACK SILVER

Sebastopol

SR’s council choice

EDITOR: Another old white man for Santa Rosa City Council (“Changes in the chamber,” Jan. 8)? Now why am I not surprised?

Voters in Santa Rosa elected Julie Combs because they wanted her political stance and humanitarian consciousness on the council. But the conservative wing of the council decided that the voters’ desires were irrelevant and relished the opportunity to keep Combs from having a vote on her own replacement and let democracy be damned.

Jacquelynne Ocaña was the obvious, most closely aligned choice. Thanks to council members Victoria Fleming, Chris Rogers and Jack Tibbetts for understanding this. And brickbats to the three men who work mightily to keep Santa Rosa stuck in the past.

May Ocaña return to be the thorn in their sides that they so richly deserve. Heaven knows they never gave Combs a break or the opportunity to serve as mayor in seven years of dedication to this city. Shame on them.

SUSAN C. LAMONT

Santa Rosa

Accepting responsibility

EDITOR: With Iran admitting it mistakenly downed a Ukrainian airliner killing all 176 people on board, there is plenty of sadness and anger to go around. But what is going mostly unnoticed is the fact the Irian government has accepted responsibility for this tragedy.

And while this may seem like a moot point for the majority of us, this is a step in the right direction for Tehran. Iran has a long history of being silent on matters of government and for them, especially at this time, to own up to a mistake of such magnitude is something rarely seen in government today.

Let’s hope this a beginning of a more responsible Iran.

J.L. ROBLEY

Santa Rosa

Trump’s facilitators

EDITOR: As I follow the chaos taking place within our federal government I find it difficult to decide which individual or group is the most reprehensible.

It is easy to pick President Donald Trump because of his incessant lying; obstruction of justice; holding foreign leaders hostage for political gain; obstructing efforts to address climate change; disregarding advice by scientific experts, even those he selected; siding with Vladimir Putin to the detriment of our longstanding allies; seeking to destroy any semblance of a meaningful health care program; praising dictatorial leaders; and on and on.