Subscribe

Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
January 15, 2020, 12:07AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Climate fix is up to us

EDITOR: How serious is the climate crisis? That depends upon whether you care about this planet’s future and the beings who inhabit it. If you do, then the situation is dire. We may not have reached the tipping point for human survival, but we have already entered the Anthropocene extinction.

So for all other life on the planet, we’ve already tipped. What distinguishes this extinction from the meteor that caused the prior one is that we can eliminate the causes. Whether we have the will to do so depends upon you, upon all of us.

I agree with Greta Thunberg. We need to take the world leaders and “put them up against the wall.” Not to shoot them but to push them aside. The solution to the climate crisis isn’t going to come from them.

It is us, the citizenry, who must create this change by our votes, changing our habits, reducing our carbon footprint, contributing to persons and groups who will help bring about this change, so that it cannot be said we just sat by and let it happen — like all those leaders against the wall.

JACK SILVER

Sebastopol

SR’s council choice

EDITOR: Another old white man for Santa Rosa City Council (“Changes in the chamber,” Jan. 8)? Now why am I not surprised?

Voters in Santa Rosa elected Julie Combs because they wanted her political stance and humanitarian consciousness on the council. But the conservative wing of the council decided that the voters’ desires were irrelevant and relished the opportunity to keep Combs from having a vote on her own replacement and let democracy be damned.

Jacquelynne Ocaña was the obvious, most closely aligned choice. Thanks to council members Victoria Fleming, Chris Rogers and Jack Tibbetts for understanding this. And brickbats to the three men who work mightily to keep Santa Rosa stuck in the past.

May Ocaña return to be the thorn in their sides that they so richly deserve. Heaven knows they never gave Combs a break or the opportunity to serve as mayor in seven years of dedication to this city. Shame on them.

SUSAN C. LAMONT

Santa Rosa

Accepting responsibility

EDITOR: With Iran admitting it mistakenly downed a Ukrainian airliner killing all 176 people on board, there is plenty of sadness and anger to go around. But what is going mostly unnoticed is the fact the Irian government has accepted responsibility for this tragedy.

And while this may seem like a moot point for the majority of us, this is a step in the right direction for Tehran. Iran has a long history of being silent on matters of government and for them, especially at this time, to own up to a mistake of such magnitude is something rarely seen in government today.

Let’s hope this a beginning of a more responsible Iran.

J.L. ROBLEY

Santa Rosa

Trump’s facilitators

EDITOR: As I follow the chaos taking place within our federal government I find it difficult to decide which individual or group is the most reprehensible.

It is easy to pick President Donald Trump because of his incessant lying; obstruction of justice; holding foreign leaders hostage for political gain; obstructing efforts to address climate change; disregarding advice by scientific experts, even those he selected; siding with Vladimir Putin to the detriment of our longstanding allies; seeking to destroy any semblance of a meaningful health care program; praising dictatorial leaders; and on and on.

However, just as reprehensible are those within his party (the most egregious being Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell) who are complicit in condoning his irrational and dangerous behavior. Then there are his Cabinet members who simply nod approval for his dismembering their departments, including the Environmental Protection Agency.

Lastly there are Trump’s core support groups, including the National Rifle Association, who hold sway over him and block any meaningful legislation that is supported by the majority of the public.

Trump acts like an emperor, but it is all these other players who are allowing him to get away with it.

WAYNE SEDEN

Santa Rosa

A lack of political will

EDITOR: Kate Haug’s solution to homelessness is to make the federal government responsible (“A national issue,” Letters, Friday). She says that California has a housing shortage, and it is extremely expensive to build here (no kidding). How is that a federal problem?

California has more space than any state except Alaska and Texas and a mild climate. It has local sources of building materials like wood and cement. It has experienced builders and developers. There is enough food to feed every homeless person in the country.

State and local governments are responsible. Ridiculous zoning ordinances, incredibly complex building regulations — those are the culprits that prevent us from housing the homeless.

Haug says that one can buy a mobile home for under $50,000 in many states. In California, it is $142,000 (state data). Is there anyone who thinks that is reasonable? Homelessness will be resolved when local governments get rid of the artificial barriers that cause homelessness in the first place. Fat chance.

California has the resources it needs to fix homelessness, but not the political will.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine