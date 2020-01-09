PD Editorial: Gorin brings fire victim’s persecptive

A lot of people anticipated a vacancy in Sonoma County’s 1st Supervisorial District this year.

It wasn’t a secret that Susan Gorin was thinking about stepping down after two terms on the Board of Supervisors and two decades in public office. Her departure seemed even more likely after she and her husband lost their Oakmont home in the Nuns fire.

Like thousands of wildfire victims, they’re still trying to rebuild more than two years later.

Gorin says advocating for fire victims is a primary reason for seeking reelection.

“Life interferes,” she said at a recent campaign forum. “And it interfered with me very personally when I lost my home — and I was the only board member that experienced the power shut-down. I’m a two-fer.”

The 2017 firestorm, which destroyed more than 5,300 homes, was the worst disaster in county history. And the pre-emptive power outages subsequently initiated by PG&E are a threat to the county’s economy. They’re also a nuisance — or worse — for local residents.

Gorin’s firsthand experience is an asset for the county and her constituents. But it isn’t the only reason for 1st District voters to choose her over Sonoma City Councilman David Cook in the March 3 election.

Gorin has several unfinished projects in the 1st District, which stretches from eastern Santa Rosa through the Sonoma Valley. Among them are consolidating fire districts and building a microgrid to safeguard Oakmont residents from future power outages.

She’s also at the forefront of one of the county’s biggest opportunities: redeveloping the Sonoma Developmental Center, which closed a year ago after more than a century of caring for some of the state’s most profoundly disabled residents.

Instead of putting the 860-acre campus south of Glen Ellen up for sale, the state has given Sonoma County three years and $3.5 million to develop a plan for the scenic property.

Winning public support for any plan, especially one that includes more intensive uses, such as housing or services, will be a political challenge. The time frame is tight, and if the county misses the deadline, it could lose its opportunity to shape the property’s future.

As the elected representative of the area, Gorin is best positioned to steer that effort to conclusion. For now, however, she’s prone to talking about the bureaucratic process rather than her vision for the developmental center land. That’s what Sonoma Valley residents need to hear.

Cook says he thinks housing could be built at the developmental center, but he prefers to wait for others to say how much housing would be appropriate.

He’s vague about his primary campaign theme: spending more on road maintenance without raising taxes. Cook says he’s certain there’s money to be found in the county budget, but he seemed surprised to be asked what should be cut to pay for road maintenance.

Cook, a small business owner, wants to boost the local economy. That is important, but his formula — reducing state and federal payroll taxes — is beyond the jurisdiction of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

Gorin, in contrast, is focused on the county’s capabilities and has a solid record over her two terms. She wants to return for a third, bringing a fire victim’s perspective to county government while continuing her work on the developmental center and other projects. The Press Democrat recommends Susan Gorin for 1st District supervisor.

