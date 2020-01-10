PD Editorial: Forget the recall

Frustrated with the homeless encampment along the Joe Rodota Trail in west Santa Rosa? We are too. It’s an intrusion on a public walking and cycling trail, a terrible imposition on nearby residents — and an example of human suffering exacerbated by failures of public policy. But it’s no excuse for trying to recall Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins.

Since taking office three years ago, Hopkins has devoted as much time and energy as any elected official to dealing with homelessness, in communities along the lower Russian River and, more recently, the tent city on the Rodota trail. She pressed her board colleagues until they appropriated $12 million and ordered a fast-track search for housing, campsites and RV parking spaces.

Stuart Kiehl, who lives near the Rodota trail, initiated the recall effort, serving Hopkins with papers at Tuesday’s board meeting. Even if you don’t share our assessment of Hopkins, a recall makes no sense. She already is on the ballot in the March 3 election. Voters can render a judgment then. A recall election, assuming Kiehl can collect the requisite 8,200 signatures, wouldn’t occur before summer. Imagine this scenario: Hopkins is reelected in March, loses a midyear recall election (costing the taxpayers as much as $400,000), and returns to office in January. Our advice: Don’t sign the recall petition.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.