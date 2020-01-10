PD Editorial: Santa Rosa picks a councilman

A tip of the hat to Dick Dowd. And Karen Weeks. And Jacquelynne Ocaña. And the 16 other people who applied for a vacant seat on the Santa Rosa City Council following the resignation of Julie Combs. The six remaining council members winnowed the field to Weeks and Ocaña over a series of votes during a marathon meeting on Tuesday, then deadlocked 3-3, before choosing Dowd.

The decision disappointed supporters of Weeks and Ocaña, several of whom pointed out that it would leave the council with just one female member. Santa Rosa would benefit from more diversity on the City Council. But the city, and the council, also will benefit from Dowd’s expertise, gained from 25 years on the Board of Public Utilities. Serving on the council is a lot of work, without much compensation. Santa Rosa is lucky to have so many capable people willing to take on the job.

