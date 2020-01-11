The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Slow down! I’m trying to see what I voted for.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“Damn the deficits, full speed ahead.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Ah, it’s good to be back in power again.”

RAYMOND SKIPP, Round Rock, Texas

“It looks like we took a wrong turn back in 2017.”

RENE FOPPE, Petaluma

“When the wheels come off, it won’t matter who is on the right side or the left side of this wreck.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“Don’t worry taxpayers. We’re on the case.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor