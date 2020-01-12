PD Editorial: Supervisors need to find a fix for Rodota trail

For the second time in less than six months, Sonoma County is looking for a new homeless czar.

Geoffrey Ross, the executive director of the Community Development Commission, abruptly resigned Thursday, apparently under pressure from county supervisors, who are feeling some heat themselves as the tent city on the Joe Rodota Trail continues to grow.

By the most recent estimate, more than 200 people are camped out on a mile-long stretch of the trail — about twice as many as six months ago.

Pedestrians and cyclists have been warned off the trail, a popular route between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. Neighbors report unsanitary conditions including human waste, trash, used hypodermic needles and, most recently, a rat infestation.

The campers are vulnerable, too. They are living outdoors in cold, wet weather. Some have been crime victims. All are subject to the indignities of life in the street.

There are no quick fixes to homelessness in Sonoma County or anywhere else.

But the county must find one for the Joe Rodota Trail.

Its initial efforts would qualify as comical if there wasn’t so much at stake.

First came a proposal to move the campers to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

Full disclosure: We endorsed the idea in a Dec. 17 editorial, mistakenly assuming the intention was to use the exhibit halls that have been outfitted as shelters during floods and fires, or to erect large tents in the field firefighters and other emergency personnel use as a base camp during public emergencies.

No, it turned out the plan was to use stalls at the horse racing track. These are people, not livestock. That beastly idea was quickly and appropriately discarded.

Next up was a remote parking lot tucked between a county jail facility and the charter terminal at Charles Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. Another oops. The Army buried ordnance and mustard gas at that location when it was a military airfield and training facility, a fact overlooked when the site was recommended for a camp.

We don’t know if Ross’ resignation is related to these missteps. At this point, it’s immaterial. The buck, to paraphrase Harry Truman, stops with the supervisors.

At a town hall meeting in Santa Rosa Friday evening, Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said the trail would be cleared by the end of the month and announced two more potential locations for the county’s first sanctioned encampments.

One of them is near the courthouse at the county administration center in Santa Rosa, the other is at the county’s Los Guilicos campus near Oakmont. Both seem plausible, but the first opportunity to gauge public reaction may be Tuesday when the Board of Supervisors next convenes in public.

Homeless advocates have long pressed for a site where people can pitch their tents or park their vehicles, with sanitation and access to services such as mental health and drug rehabilitation that could help find permanent homes. A camp isn’t a long-term solution, but the supervisors have few other options after a federal appeals court ruled that people can’t be arrested or cited for sleeping in public unless shelter is available.

Sonoma County doesn’t have enough shelter beds for its homeless population, estimated at about 3,000 people, and building any kind of housing is an infuriatingly slow process. The county plans to buy several multi-bedroom houses, but still more space will be needed to clear the trail and the encampments encroaching on other local neighborhoods.

Sanctioned camps and group homes are stopgap measures to fulfill immediate needs: returning the Joe Rodota Trail to the public, alleviating a public health hazard, lifting the burden from the adjacent neighborhood and providing some human dignity to the homeless. The permanent solution is, and always has been, more housing.

