Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Creating solutions

EDITOR: I think the Los Guilicos site is the best the supervisors could provide for the homeless in their jurisdiction (“Campers shifting east,” Wednesday). I think public safety is the paramount value in this decision. Public health will be served in a place that has taken care of people in need for almost a century. Hopefully, they will be able to provide transport for those who need services and offices in town.

I hope our community can continue to create solutions for a very complex problem. I am someone who believes many of our homeless would benefit from involvement of their family, medication and a structured, properly supervised setting. Many who claim housing alone will be the best start to solving the problem are traveling the same path as the given 1970s psychological wisdom for closing all the asylums.

DR. LINDA L. FRALEY

Santa Rosa

Homelessness isn’t a crime

EDITOR: I lead a “responsible life,” but Lisa Z. Lauren’s letter doesn’t express my feelings about how to end homelessness (“Misspent money,” Jan. 9). She suggests that incarceration is the answer. If I became homeless (as is possible for any of us due to myriad life situations), I would break some laws to provide for myself and my family if I couldn’t figure out another way.

Incarcerating me wouldn’t change this fact, nor would it put me in a better position to lead a responsible life.

I haven’t seen factual information about the folks living on the trail. How many are families? Have jobs? Are disabled? Lost housing (directly or indirectly) due to wildfires? Would be able to work if housed? Are dependent on drugs? Have mental or cognitive illness?

Living without running water, heat, electricity, indoor plumbing and an ability to sleep in a protected space is really hard. Any person would benefit from help with daily activities if they tried living in that situation. I expect that I would eventually experience mental illness if I had no choice but to be homeless.

It’s a complicated situation that requires a multifaceted answer. Homelessness isn’t a crime and certainly cannot be solved with incarceration.

HONORA RUSSELL

Sebastopol

Rethinking downtown

EDITOR: More than 8,000 brick-and-mortar stores in the U.S. closed in 2019. Macy’s plans to shutter 29 stores this year. The Macy’s store at the Santa Rosa Plaza mall isn’t on the list, for now. As Santa Rosa officials seek input on their downtown redevelopment plan, consider this: If the mall and the freeway remain, there will never be a user-friendly link between the Courthouse Square area and Railroad Square.

But imagine the mall torn down and rebuilt as slim, round housing towers on base blocks with retail, restaurants and more. Imagine the freeway rebuilt as a long trench, dipping below grade at Highway 12 and resurfacing at College Avenue. East-west views would be restored along pedestrian-friendly boulevards, ideal for evening strolls, parades and street fairs.

Now is the time for planners to dream big and mend the heart of the city.

TODD SMOOT

Sonoma

Art changes lives

EDITOR: Research has shown that adding arts to a child’s education benefits their intellectual, social and emotional development. The sad reality is that a large majority of local schools fall behind due to other curriculum demands (“4 out of 5 schools fall behind in arts education,” Jan. 5).