Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

January 18, 2020, 12:09AM
Coffey Park vandals

EDITOR: The residents of Coffey Park shouldn’t let a few low-lifes diminish the wonderful effort the community has put in to resurrect their neighborhood (“Vandals tag stucco symbol of Coffey Park’s fire recovery,” Tuesday). These small-minded individuals will always be with us, so don’t concern yourself with them.

That said, there are effective coatings that were designed to deter graffiti. Once coated, graffiti can be easily sprayed or washed away. Hats off to the great people of Coffey Park and what they have accomplished.

MIKE HARAN

Santa Rosa

Out of sight, out of mind

EDITOR: Putting the county’s only sanctioned homeless shelter on the Los Guilicos campus can best be described as “out of sight, out of mind” (“Campers moving east,” Wednesday). If the encampment was located on the county government campus in Santa Rosa, it would be a constant reminder of the homeless problem.

At Los Guilicos, it is out of sight out of mind, but there is no access to medical care, transportation or shopping for food and beverages. The nearest cup of coffee is more than 2 miles away. All of these services are available at the county government campus.

We will turn Los Guilicos into a human warehouse. Don’t tell us you are interested in the safety of at-risk school children and this is a temporary action. This action by the gang of four supervisors is simply a political move. And, in the words of the late economist Milton Friedman, “There is nothing more permanent as a temporary government program.”

DENNIS SABOURIN

Santa Rosa

Teachers and training

EDITOR: Yes, “California schools have a dire teacher shortage” and “teachers don’t make a lot of money relative to other professions” (“Keep Teach for America in state’s classrooms,” Editorial, Jan. 11).

It’s also true that “every teacher starts off inexperienced.” So does every doctor, plumber and electrician. The issue isn’t experience; it’s training and mentorship. As a former high school principal, I would be thrilled to hire well-educated and bright teachers, with or without experience. However, I would never consider hiring an untrained teacher, any more than I would hire an untrained doctor to remove my appendix or an untrained electrician to wire my house.

The premise of Teach for America is that if you’re well-educated and enthusiastic you can teach. It’s simply not enough. When smart, young people are placed in high-needs schools without sufficient training or support, they don’t serve their students well, and they don’t stay in the profession.

While Teach for America is an attractive solution theoretically, addressing the teacher shortage by staffing the most challenging classrooms with inexperienced and untrained teachers is shortsighted and counterproductive. California needs to pay teachers relative to other professions and provide better training and mentorship so we can develop a cadre of excellent teachers who are committed to the profession. The consequences of not doing so are far greater and more dire than our teacher shortage.

CARO PEMBERTON

Santa Rosa

When help backfires

EDITOR: Wanting to make a difference, at least to one homeless person, I reached to my acquaintance. First, she needed $30 for gas and food.

Next, she needed rides to buy parts for her car and do other errands. When we returned to her car, her friend was sitting in the sun smoking; neither one worked. She didn’t work because of an injured shoulder. I told her about clinics where people pay according to their means. Reaction: “I’m not begging. I refuse to beg.” Wasn’t she begging from me?

Next I advised going to a shelter where they could take a shower and look presentable when applying for jobs. Reply: “We don’t like their rules of arriving at certain hours and not smoking.”

When she asked if I could give her $200 for car work, I said I didn’t have it. I realized that by providing for her and her friend, I was helping them preserve their situation.

Can this be true with many of the homeless? They need to want to improve, conform to society’s rules and look for help health-wise and finding jobs.

The money allocated for free housing could be used for salaries in simple jobs. Let’s not perpetuate homelessness.

YOLANDA V. MARTINEZ

Santa Rosa

Fire funds

EDITOR: If all fire departments are acting as a unified force, then the allocation of funds between communities doesn’t make much difference. The allocation will determine where additional firefighters and equipment are located in communities A, B, C, D, E, F and so on, but when a fire occurs in any one of these communities under a unified system the personnel and equipment from the other communities will show up if needed. The addition of paid firefighters to formerly volunteer units is also a plus. For these reasons alone, voters should support Measure G.

On a more cautious note, wildfire behavior is driven by terrain, weather and fuel load. Of these three, fuel load is the only one humans can do much about. Humans love trees. Most fire departments and almost all humans haven’t shown the resolve needed to drastically reduce fuel load, or even to cut down eucalyptus trees — all of which are towers of napalm.

JIM MASTERS

Santa Rosa

High-cost housing

EDITOR: I was shocked to hear the $5 million set aside for homeless is being used to house only 60 people. That’s $83,000 each. What I think is needed is a roof, heat, bathroom and trash pickup. A large circus-like tent could give cover to all their individual tents. Paris has clean-themselves bathrooms, which we could purchase, too. Then, permanent housing could be sought.

LEE ALLEN

Healdsburg

