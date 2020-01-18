Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Coffey Park vandals

EDITOR: The residents of Coffey Park shouldn’t let a few low-lifes diminish the wonderful effort the community has put in to resurrect their neighborhood (“Vandals tag stucco symbol of Coffey Park’s fire recovery,” Tuesday). These small-minded individuals will always be with us, so don’t concern yourself with them.

That said, there are effective coatings that were designed to deter graffiti. Once coated, graffiti can be easily sprayed or washed away. Hats off to the great people of Coffey Park and what they have accomplished.

MIKE HARAN

Santa Rosa

Out of sight, out of mind

EDITOR: Putting the county’s only sanctioned homeless shelter on the Los Guilicos campus can best be described as “out of sight, out of mind” (“Campers moving east,” Wednesday). If the encampment was located on the county government campus in Santa Rosa, it would be a constant reminder of the homeless problem.

At Los Guilicos, it is out of sight out of mind, but there is no access to medical care, transportation or shopping for food and beverages. The nearest cup of coffee is more than 2 miles away. All of these services are available at the county government campus.

We will turn Los Guilicos into a human warehouse. Don’t tell us you are interested in the safety of at-risk school children and this is a temporary action. This action by the gang of four supervisors is simply a political move. And, in the words of the late economist Milton Friedman, “There is nothing more permanent as a temporary government program.”

DENNIS SABOURIN

Santa Rosa

Teachers and training

EDITOR: Yes, “California schools have a dire teacher shortage” and “teachers don’t make a lot of money relative to other professions” (“Keep Teach for America in state’s classrooms,” Editorial, Jan. 11).

It’s also true that “every teacher starts off inexperienced.” So does every doctor, plumber and electrician. The issue isn’t experience; it’s training and mentorship. As a former high school principal, I would be thrilled to hire well-educated and bright teachers, with or without experience. However, I would never consider hiring an untrained teacher, any more than I would hire an untrained doctor to remove my appendix or an untrained electrician to wire my house.

The premise of Teach for America is that if you’re well-educated and enthusiastic you can teach. It’s simply not enough. When smart, young people are placed in high-needs schools without sufficient training or support, they don’t serve their students well, and they don’t stay in the profession.

While Teach for America is an attractive solution theoretically, addressing the teacher shortage by staffing the most challenging classrooms with inexperienced and untrained teachers is shortsighted and counterproductive. California needs to pay teachers relative to other professions and provide better training and mentorship so we can develop a cadre of excellent teachers who are committed to the profession. The consequences of not doing so are far greater and more dire than our teacher shortage.

CARO PEMBERTON

Santa Rosa

When help backfires

EDITOR: Wanting to make a difference, at least to one homeless person, I reached to my acquaintance. First, she needed $30 for gas and food.