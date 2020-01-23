Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Cruel, cynical decision?

EDITOR: Can someone please explain the logic behind relocating a large homeless encampment far away from access to needed social services but in close proximity to Valley of the Moon Children’s Home, an emergency shelter for abused, neglected, exploited and abandoned kids?

We know that people who are chronically homeless are disproportionately likely to come themselves from backgrounds of childhood abuse and neglect. So we are in effect quarantining two groups of stigmatized people with limited means of self-advocacy.

Can the Board of Supervisors not understand the message that Valley of the Moon Children’s Home youth will get from having this encampment virtually next door to them, seeing it each day as their school bus drives past it? Is this the future we want them to envision for themselves? Do none of our supervisors realize that these are vulnerable children?

This is either a cruel and cynical decision, or one made without taking into consideration the needs and humanity of both groups. If we allow this to happen, the shame is ours.

KARA JACOBS

Windsor

Benefits of SMART

EDITOR: Molly Gallaher Flater, with her donation of $500,000 to defeat Measure I, is giving us a local example of why our democracy is in serious trouble. Wealthy people can wield inordinate political power, while most of us can’t. This is not a democracy, but rather a plutocracy.

Flater is also ignoring the long-term benefits of the SMART rail system in reducing the air pollution and carbon dioxide emitted by cars. There will be fewer lung diseases such as asthma when people are riding the train instead of driving a car.

Also, is Flater at all concerned about global warming and its effect on future generations?

The SMART train is contributing much less to climate change than the cars on Highway 101.

I think that a quarter-cent cent sales tax is well worth the benefits.

JULIAN BLAIR

Santa Rosa

Poor leadership

EDITOR: While the Joe Rodota Trail has been a full-blown crisis for over a year, we saw no action from our elected officials. Finally, people who live adjacent to the trail organized a recall of Supervisor Lynda Hopkins. The same week, the Board of Supervisors suddenly located $12 million for housing, appointed a new homeless director and proposed moving the homeless colony to the farthest edge of their jurisdiction, Pythian Road. Coincidence? I think not. Simply a way to placate the voters in Hopkins’ district. She should be recalled regardless.

Pythian Road, a semi-rural location, is adjacent to Oakmont and Kenwood and relocates the homeless to the most remote location possible. Out of sight, out of mind. It does nothing to address the issue at hand, only transferring the homeless to another district, in a location adjacent to a vulnerable population of older retirees.

Pythian Road is also separated from services the homeless need to survive, which are key to enabling them to find stability and adequate housing. This worsens a terrible problem, betraying both the homeless and those constituents who are housed. A disgraceful example of poor leadership, utterly lacking in vision, lurching from one inadequate short-term solution to another.